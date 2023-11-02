AI in Software Development: Overrated

First of all: AI helps produce code. This is undoubtedly significant progress and will change a lot. Everyone can try out the numerous tools and see for themselves how powerful these tools are.

Eberhard Wolff is Head of Architecture at SWAGLab and has been working as an architect and consultant for more than fifteen years. He is the author of numerous articles and books, speaks at international conferences and streams weekly on the subject of software architecture. His technological focus is modern architecture and development approaches such as continuous delivery, DevOps and microservices.

Software development is not about producing code!

But even if it seems paradoxical at first: producing code is not the main problem in developing software. The real problem is figuring out what code needs to be written. To do this, the technical requirements would have to be known. In practice, however, requirements are usually far too unclear to be able to successfully develop software. Even if they seem clear, it often turns out later in the process that there were misunderstandings. Interaction with domain experts plays a central role. Developers have to learn so much about the domain that they can develop the right software for the technical questions.

In addition, the requirements change. Through the development of the software, the use of the new software and the associated discussions, users and domain experts reflect on the use of the software and thus come to new requirements. Developers also have to take part in this process in order to understand what needs to be developed. They can also provide feedback if requirements are particularly easy or difficult to implement – or if changes to the requirements significantly simplify implementation.

Problem: people

The importance of the human factor can already be seen in the requirements. It is also central: software development always takes place in a team. Such a team usually consists of several developers, but also other roles such as UX experts, architects or POs. This means that communication plays a central role in development: tasks must be distributed and organized. And the organization also influences the software: Conway’s law states that the architecture of the software corresponds to the communication relationships of the team. If the social structure has such a strong influence on development, then the key challenges are also in this area. And so most of the problems in the projects have their origins on the human level. AI cannot help here.

It would be possible for AI to increase productivity to such an extent that one person instead of a team would be sufficient for a software project, making the human factor less important. That seems unlikely. And interacting with people to clarify requirements is still necessary. Additionally, there were advances in productivity even before AI tools. But that hasn’t led to smaller teams. Subjectively, the size of the software teams is increasing in order to implement even more complicated systems and support even more areas with software. If the trend continues, we will also use AI to build even more complex systems and not slightly smaller teams.

AI: Just a new level of abstraction

Making it easier to produce code is nothing new either. On the contrary: There is a long history of technical approaches to simplify software development. Typically, these approaches take development to a new level of abstraction. Software development began with writing binary code directly into the computer’s memory. Assembler then defined instructions that correspond to binary codes but are easier to remember and understand. This is how binary code was abstracted. High-level languages ​​introduce concepts that abstract from assembler and allow algorithms and logic to be expressed even more simply. At the same time, tasks have migrated to the infrastructure and become for development teams: operating systems and databases offer solutions for persistence, memory and process management. Libraries and frameworks offer ready-made solutions for typical partial functionalities at the code level. And the cloud provides an abstraction over many existing infrastructure elements, such as databases or computers, making it easier to implement infrastructure for projects.

AI is another step on this path. In fact, the progress is so impressive that one must certainly speak of a new level of abstraction. There are prototypical tools like GPT Engineer that create an entire application based on a specification and ask questions if requirements are unclear (video). Just as mentioned before: software development with clear requirements is not the problem. So the less problematic part of software development is simplified by AI and not the core.

AI code only appears to be better – and that is dangerous

AI even leads to dangers: A study evaluated the behavior of developers when writing security-relevant code and came to the conclusion that those with AI support rate their solutions as more secure than those without. But in reality, the opposite is true: your code is less secure. And that is obviously dangerous: It’s not about producing code, but about solving a problem. And security-related software with security problems actually creates new problems. The difference between the subjective evaluation and the objective reality can be devastating: people believe that the software is safe. But that’s not correct. Unfortunately, unlike technical errors or performance problems, security gaps are not obvious and so the damage can occur completely in secret. AI can hardly solve such risks and design solutions that offer the same qualities, for example in terms of security. Ow!

Reading code: more important than producing

The next problem: It’s usually not about producing code, but about changing it. This also means that developers have to read and understand existing code in order to make meaningful changes to it. Obviously, code is written once at the beginning, but is changed and therefore read more often. Then the greater optimization potential is not in one-off production, but in reading, understanding and changing, which takes place much more often. But AI can help in this area too: in fact, you can ask ChatGPT to explain code. It’s more about smaller code snippets. But the potential is certainly great: especially for legacy code, an AI trained specifically for a system could be an interesting tool to improve understanding of the system and thus simplify changes.

tl;dr

The problem of software development is not producing code, but understanding what to implement. The productivity benefits of AI do not solve this problem. AI will significantly change software development, but will not solve the core problem.

