AI in War: Disinformation as a Weapon – Podcast: NZZ Akcent

Disinformation is rampant in conflicts such as those between Israel and Hamas. Artificial intelligence will exacerbate the problem – and fundamentally shake trust in information, says the technology editor in the podcast.

In the video you can see a wide landscape, we are standing on a slope – a helicopter is flying in the sky. A fighter carries an anti-aircraft weapon on his shoulder, aims and shoots. Then again, and again until he hits. The helicopter crashes, burning. The video was sold on the Internet as follows: Hamas fighters shot down an Israeli helicopter here.

But it quickly turns out: This isn’t a real video at all. This is an excerpt from a video game called “Arma 3”.

“There will be more and more such fake images and videos about real conflicts in the future,” says NZZ technology editor Lukas Mäder. Fake videos also appeared in the Ukraine war. For example, how a visibly dejected Volodimir Zelensky calls on the Ukrainians to lay down their weapons. This fake news was even spread on a Ukrainian TV channel after it was hacked. There was a whole disinformation campaign behind it.

In the latest episode of “NZZ Kompakt”, Lukas Mäder explains what role AI plays in disinformation and why such campaigns will not only appear more and more deceptively real in the future, but also how they could be better tailored to the target audience. “The entire information space is further polluted. This could lead to even greater mistrust of institutions such as science, the media or authorities.”

