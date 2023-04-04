The new “AI Index Report 2023” from Stanford University highlights the progress of a technology in the hands of a few companies that can balance risks and opportunities

The AI ​​Index Report 2023 released by Stanford University highlighted the growing dominance of hi-tech industry players over academia and government in implementing and safeguarding AI applications. A rosy scenario on the one hand in terms of speed and quality of developments but on the other complex, due to the absence of strong global legislation that can clearly regulate the progress of AI. Not surprisingly, the same issue of the Italian Guarantor who asked OpenAI to provide more details on how it uses the data of users of the paid service, Plus, resulted in the organization’s decision to take the chatbot offline for us Italians. A surrender that at the base could hide right there lack of solid foundations on proper information management.

The AI ​​Index Report 2023

Either way, the AI ​​Index Report 2023, compiled by researchers at Stanford University and the likes of Google, Anthropic and Hugging Face, suggests that the world of AI is entering a new phase of development. If, for many years, academia has led the way in the innovation of artificial intelligence systems, now the industry has firmly taken the upper hand. “In 2022, there were 32 significant machine learning models produced by industry compared to just three produced by academia“, states the report. This is mainly due to the growing demands on resources, in terms of data, personnel and computing power, required to create such applications. In 2019, for example, OpenAI created GPT-2, one of the first large language modes, or LLMs, the same application class used to power ChatGPT and Microsoft’s Bing chatbot. GPT-2 and contains 1.5 billion parameters (a metric that tracks the size and relative sophistication of a model) while PaLM, Google’s language competitor, contains 540 billion parameters, making it 360 times larger than GPT-2. The growing resource requirements for AI development decisively shift the balance of power in favor of corporate actors. Many experts in the world of artificial intelligence fear that incentives from the business world will lead to dangerous results, as companies could devote more resources, economically, to launch AI-powered services, before regulators figure out how to regulate them.

Road accidents

The authors of the AI ​​Index Report 2023 look at how it is the number of “accidents” of ethical misuse due to AI has also increased. The reference is to the creation of deepfake content, to cases of erroneous arrests, caused by defective facial recognition software, often afflicted with racial bias, but also to the well-known flows of drafting documents and heads via chatbots, before these functions were blocked . As AI tools become more prevalent it’s no surprise that the number of bugs and malicious use cases may increase as well. For researchers at Stanford University, in itself it is not indicative of a lack of will on the part of big tech to govern change but some elements suggest that the tendency of companies like Microsoft and Google to cut their AI security and ethics teams could have strong consequences on the slowdown of a two-way development: on the one hand technology, on the other risk analysis and benefits. Losing this very sensitive balance would lead one of the two parties to prevail, choosing a rapid but unaware development, or one with too many limits, therefore not very useful.

AI Index Report 2023, the differences of views

The AI ​​Index Report 2023 notes that Interest in regulating AI from lawmakers and policy makers is on the rise. An analysis of legislative documents in 127 countries found that the number of bills containing the phrase “artificial intelligence” increased from just one passed in 2016 to 37 in 2022. it went from five bill proposals in 2015 to 60 in 2022. Other research focuses include private investment in AI, which decreased by 26.7% in 2022. Furthermore, training large AI models has significant environmental costs. A 2022 paper estimates that training a large AI language model called BLOOM emitted 25 times more carbon than a passenger flying from New York to San Francisco and back. In comparison, OpenAI’s GPT-3 is estimated to have a carbon cost 20 times that of BLOOM. But AI has the potential to help reduce emissions: In 2022, Google subsidiary DeepMind created an AI system, called BCOOLER, that reduced energy consumption by 12.7% in a three-month experiment in the company data center by optimizing cooling procedures.

Finally, China: the Chinese are more confident in artificial intelligence than the Americans. An Ipsos poll in 2022 found that 78% of Chinese respondents agree with the statement that “products and services that use AI have more advantages than disadvantages“. Chinese citizens were the most enthusiastic about AI, followed by respondents in Saudi Arabia (76%) and India (71%). Americans were among the least enthusiastic, with only 35% agreeing with the above statement. Italy is in the middle, with 50% confident and 50% doubtful.

