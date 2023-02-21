Listen to the audio version of the article

How many movies have we seen starring artificial intelligence? And in how many of these things ended very badly? Many, but luckily the Artificial Intelligence we’re talking about these days doesn’t have much to do with those killers on the big screen. At the moment, the one we can access has no consciousness, nor autonomy of thought. He limits himself to doing very specialized things, in limited areas. Its most widespread use is that of speech recognition. Most of us have a personal digital assistant at home, like Alexa or Google Assistant, and almost everyone carries one in their pocket, whether it’s Assistant on Android or Siri on iPhone. Everyone uses AI, but what does it do? Mostly they just translate our words into text and do web searches or activate devices. Billions of dollars invested, millions of hours of work, huge data centers to have voice activated switches available. Outside of smartphones, many of the devices that incorporate AI don’t go much further. An example is the “A Modo Mio Voicy” coffee machine by Lavazza: lots of technology, excellent coffee, but the artificial intelligence only serves to tell you “Alexa, make me a coffee” and you have to put the pod on by hand. Similarly, on Amazon we can buy the switchbot, a “robot finger” that presses a button on request. Great for making anything we activate with our finger “smart”, but even here the artificial intelligence is limited to listening to a voice. One sector that is far ahead is that of “toys”. Vector, for example, is an electronic (and tracked) pet that uses AI to understand our commands, play with your favorite cube, but also to observe the world around it. He does this using computer vision, which is algorithms that can figure out what’s in a photo, an application in which AI is particularly useful. It is used to recognize objects in the industrial sector and discard those that have come wrong or unwanted, the faces of people in security areas or to frame who is speaking during a video conference, in video surveillance and in a thousand other areas even less “intuitive” such as recognize unwanted “gifts” left on the floor by pets and prevent the Roomba J7, which uses AI, from passing over them by scattering them around the house. But, then, why is there so much talk about artificial intelligence if it is not a great revolution? Because ChatGPT was launched a few months ago, an AI-based web service that tries to answer as if it were a real and highly educated person. And it succeeds. OpenAI, the company that created ChatGPT, hoarded news, articles, tutorials, manuals, videos, images and anything else it was able to find on the Internet to create a huge knowledge base which it then made a system digest informed to create a software with enormous knowledge able to chat with us in our language. You can ask him anything from a list of the best intimate movies to correcting lines of computer code to translating our latest poem into German and he’ll do it, writing answers like we never thought possible. He is unable to talk about topical topics because his knowledge stops in December 2021, but what he makes available to us allows us to be much more effective at school, at work or in our free time. ChatGPT still has many limitations: it can write articles, but the style leaves something to be desired; you can ask him what command lines are needed to operate a CNC machine (yes, you can), but he might enter the wrong code somewhere; you can write a song, but corny and not very catchy. ChatGPT does a lot of things, all of them mediocre, but couldn’t we say the same about most people we know? And although it is not perfect, Microsoft has already decided to incorporate it into its Bing search engine, to try to steal a few users from the ubiquitous Google which, for its part, says it still wants to wait to launch its AI on the market (named Bard) because he fears people will be disappointed that he makes mistakes.