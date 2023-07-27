AI is helping scientists spot them

Finding rare minerals is far from easy. From the lithium in the batteries of our electric vehicles to the iron used to construct new buildings, we are constantly relying on minerals hidden throughout the Earth. Finding these materials is a process that requires many resources and which often involves countries with not exactly stable internal balances. Furthermore, the search for rare minerals and elements such as rare earths requires the use of satellite imagery, geochemical surveys and information from previous extractions. While on the one hand Nature can reserve many surprises, for example by “giving” man mines full of resources, on the other planning in this field is fundamental, especially if linked to technology.

It is no coincidence that scientists are increasingly turning to tools that can support them in their work. Among these is artificial intelligence, used this time to improve the discovery of rare minerals on which much of the “product” economy is based. Researchers at the University of Notre Dame, the University of Arizona and the Carnegie Institution for Science have developed a model that analyzes mineralogical data to predict the locations of rare and most useful minerals. The model draws on information from the Mineral Evolution Database, which contains information on 5,477 unique types of minerals and their 295,583 locations.

As the team writes in a paper recently published online, the sheer volume of this data, combined with the “intrinsic complexity and ‘clutter’ of our planet’s geological, chemical and biological systems” makes it extremely difficult for humans to pinpoint resources using the Mineral Evolution database. But artificial intelligence is able to quickly evaluate this data.

The secret ingredient of the model is what is known as ‘association analysis’, which involves looking for patterns in large datasets. By combining the rare mineral evolution database with information about plate tectonics, oxidation of the Earth’s atmosphere, geospheric evolution, and other peripheral phenomena, the model determines where rare mineral deposits might be found and approximately how much ore would be hidden everywhere.

What is Association Analysis for the Discovery of Rare Minerals?

Association analysis is not simply about querying a database to match locations with a list of minerals. Rather, the technique succeeds in pinpointing previously unknown localities, as well as their probabilities of success, based on the simultaneous analysis of numerous system attributes that have been derived from features of known mineral assemblages. As a result, association analysis harnesses the power of multidimensional machine learning methods to make predictions about the diversity and distribution of minerals across space and time.

By employing learning such rules with various metrics, mineral association analysis can be used to answer many questions of scientific interest.

«Among these – say the researchers – what is the inventory of minerals in a locality of interest? What are the most likely places to find a new occurrence of a specific mineral species? What are the most probable places to identify a set of minerals corresponding to a specific geological environment?».

Three years of work

The researchers began testing their model in October 2020 by requesting locations for rutherforder, andersonite, schröckingerite, bayleyite, and zippeite. For efficiency, they set parameters where only predictions with a “confidence” level of 70% or higher are shown.

The model returned four predicted locations for rutherforder, one of which was later confirmed to be Italy; one for andersonite, which has yet to be confirmed; one for schröckingerite, confirmed in Colorado; two for bayleyite, of which both Utah locations had already been suspected; and seven for zippeitis, including one confirmed in the Czech Republic.

Another round of tests, focused exclusively on rare-earth elements, predicted locations for monazite, allanite and spodumene, minerals that are also used to make electronic drums. Twelve locations for monazite, 13 for allanite, and one for spodumene have been confirmed.

The beauty is that the model can also be applied to other planets. Based on what we know about the geological and astrobiological histories of the Moon or Mars, such as from meteorites and past analysis, AI could one day help locate minerals throughout the solar system, solving more than one problem for us.

