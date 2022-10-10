The availability on the market of fairly crude platforms that allow the creation of images, sounds and videos thanks to specially trained AI models has triggered the usual reactions based on the uncritical reception of the messages launched by high-tech marketing. Therefore, alarms are multiplying about the end of creativity, about the machines that will prevail over the human being and, last but not least, about the loss of jobs caused by this new form of automation.

AI-generated Art is the end of creativity. But not in the sense that everyone is talking about by Andrea Monti

02 September 2022



Of the three aspects, the only one that is bound to have a real impact is the last. Trying and trying again with the image generators, you can get results of acceptable quality and sense. This no longer makes it mandatory to use a graphic designer or photographer to illustrate content or comment on news. One of the many examples is the forthcoming Italian translation of Protecting Personal Information, the book I wrote together with Raymond Wacks, professor emeritus of law and legal theory at the University of Hong Kong. On the cover of the English edition there is a reproduction of “Trust Me”, a painting painted in 1862 by John Everett Millais; on that of the Italian edition there is an anthropomorphic cyborg holding his head, sitting in front of a computer, and materially made by Dall-e 2. In the first case it was necessary to purchase the reproduction rights of the painting, in the second , no (at least as long as the platform license will allow the contents generated from user prompts to be used “without restrictions”). It is therefore reasonable to think that if the costs of automatically generated content are kept lower than those created by a human being, users will prefer the former and not the latter.

The AI ​​who wants to take pictures, but does not understand the language of photographers by Andrea Monti

08 September 2022



On the other hand, industrial automation is certainly not a new fact and its use has always caused losses and transformations in the world of work. Among the many possible examples, just think of the advent of numerical control machines in the production of musical instruments. Today, the purchase of a lutherie guitar is essentially a matter of fetishism or snobbery because a model built under the supervision of a computer is intrinsically superior, with the same materials and design. The same goes for all those areas where the final result is conditioned by the relationship between the executive capacity and the project. It is of little use to be able to “read” Torres’ ideas if you do not have the slightest idea of ​​how to make the bracing of the back and all the other components that define the classical guitar as we know it today. In the same way, it is useless to have great familiarity with cutters and sanders if you are “blind” to a constructive scheme – that is to an idea – which represents the real differentiating factor between the product of ingenuity and its mechanical reproduction. and serialized. However, a perfect methacrylate reproduction of the Pietà or the replica of the Trevi Fountain in a Seoul subway station does not have the same value as the original (one might, however, wonder why, but that’s another matter).

It is quite clear, therefore, that the question of the impact of machine learning-based services is of little interest since it results in the repetition of (today, quite trite) discourses on technology and society.

The characteristic element of our times, on the other hand, concerns the process of adapting the second to the first and not vice versa. In other words: we are adapting our existence to the “needs” of the machines and not the machines to the needs of our existence. The steam looms created an industrial sector. The “platforms” are functional to transform people into consumers to be locked up in (not so much) gilded cages.

Even in the past, industrial technological innovations that had just come onto the market were far from working at full capacity. They “worked” but in the meantime they began to spread at low speed due to the limitations connected to the factors of production (raw materials, plants and labor were needed). In the case of software-based services, however, this does not happen: anything that “works” is thrown onto the mass market and presented as the next innovation. Investors bet on it, the media bounce the news, the public is convinced that they are facing yet another miracle and speculation has served. It matters little that the bubble burst (the collapse of the NFT market is passed over in silence), because the important thing is to start inflating another one at the right time (see the Metaverse). Even less racing initiatives are based on the same approach: software malfunctions are not bugs but functionality, and you just have to wait for the next upgrade to solve the problem (except to create new ones, giving rise to an unstoppable vicious circle).

The consequence of this speculative model based on highly immature products presented as already available or available “shortly” is the adaptation of social behaviors and expectations to the quality of services and not vice versa. In other words, we get used to having poor quality products and we shape our lives on their limitations.

Even just looking at the consumer goods sector, there is no shortage of examples. For years, digital cameras and televisions have produced images of significantly lower quality than their analog counterparts. The same goes for audio, where even without playing a kidney, a good hi-fi system for a long time guaranteed a listening quality far superior to badly recorded, badly mastered, hyper-compressed files and listened to on improbable “cassettes” (in the sense of “small speakers”) or earphones. Nonetheless, the “market” has moved decisively towards lower quality but more expensive objects without any rational justification, with all due respect to the economic man.

If we exclude the logic of a choice that leads to spending more in order to have less, we should ask ourselves what other possible explanations of this phenomenon are. I leave it to psychologists, marketing experts and “visionaries” the task of giving an answer to this question, but I limit myself to observing that the common trait of these behaviors is the acceptance of a downward compromise in terms of quality of objects and of value of the aesthetic experience conveyed by technological tools. Just like yesterday the Sony Mavica MVC-FD5 (launched on the market in 1997) or the old plasma televisions, “functional”, today Dall-E 2, Stable Diffusion and similar “functional”. Perhaps, within years they will produce results of comparable value with those of human activities. To date, however, this is not the case and while waiting for designers and programmers to improve the performance of their toys, people’s aesthetic sensitivity becomes numb. The level of individual culture is lowered more and more, until it is no longer able to correctly evaluate what is presented as “revolutionary” or “artistic”, but which instead satisfies banal tastes and “dishes” such as lasagna or sushi sold in international airports.

On the other hand, if we have accepted to consider junk-food as food, it is hardly surprising if we recognize an “aesthetic value” in some more or less organized mass of sounds, words and images.