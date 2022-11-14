D-Link EAGLE PRO AI R32 Wireless Router Teardown Evaluation

I have introduced the entry-level D-Link EAGLE PRO AI R15 wireless router before, which is very suitable for small families and environments with fewer Wi-Fi devices. If you want to pursue the highest speed and support more devices, you can consider the advanced version R32 , also uses a series of AI artificial intelligence functions as a selling point, supports Wi-Fi 6 standard, dual-band design to provide a total of up to 3200Mbps wireless network, with bidirectional MU-MIMO and OFDMA transmission technology, improve the simultaneous transmission efficiency of multiple devices and reduce network congestion With 4 external antennas and AI Beamforming technology, it provides good Wi-Fi signal coverage, meeting the needs of ordinary small and medium-sized households in Hong Kong.

Do you think the appearance of EAGLE PRO AI R32 is very familiar, because its design is an enlarged version of R15, the entire EAGLE PRO AI series has changed to pure white as the main color, and the bottom of the machine is matched with gray-blue as a foil, contrasting with all black More noble and futuristic sense of technology. A large number of elongated heat dissipation grids are added to the top and bottom of the machine to provide enough space for heat dissipation to maintain stable operation of the device. Equipped with 4 non-detachable and adjustable angle external antennas, with AI Beamforming technology to automatically optimize the direction of sending signals, effectively improve Wi-Fi signal coverage, reduce the problem of signal dead ends, suitable for general 2-3 bedroom units in Hong Kong use.

The D-Link EAGLE PRO AI R32 has 1 set of WAN and 4 sets of LAN ports on the back of the machine, all of which support Gigabit Ethernet specifications to meet the needs of small home wired network connections. At the same time, there is a WPS quick and secure configuration button, allowing users to quickly and safely connect the device to the Wi-Fi network.

8 Streams Wireless Network Design

The 2.4GHz frequency band supports 802.11n Wi-Fi 4 transmission protocol, 4T4R configuration, and especially supports non-standard TurboQAM (256-QAM) technology, which can provide a maximum bandwidth of 800Mbps, and the two frequency bands provide a maximum of 3200Mbps (2.4GHz 800Mbps + 5GHz 2400Mbps) wireless transmission speed, so it is marked as the wireless router of AX3200.

5GHz 802.11ax 4 80 MHz 2,400Mbps 2.4GHz 802.11n 4 20/40 MHz 800Mbps

Disassembly of the EAGLE PRO AI R32 router

When it comes to dismantling the router, the author disassembles the cover of the D-Link EAGLE PRO AI M32 and can see that there are two aluminum metal heat sinks on the router PCB, which provide sufficient passive power for all low-power computing components of the whole machine. heat dissipation capacity.

Unlike the EAGLE PRO AI R15 which uses the Realtek chipset, the more advanced EAGLE PRO AI R32 uses the MediaTek solution, which is superior in performance.

▲ MediaTek MT7622BV SoC processor

Next, remove the antenna, heat sink and metal shield. You can see that D-Link EAGLE PRO AI R32 adopts a complete set of MediaTek Wi-Fi solutions, equipped with MediaTek MT7622BV SoC processor, and integrates 64-bit dual-core ARM Cortex -A53 processor, core clock is 1.36GHz, provides a set of 4T4R 802.11n 2.4GHz Wi-Fi frequency band, supports 256-QAM technology, the highest wireless network bandwidth is 800Mbps, is a highly integrated ultra-low power consumption Wi-Fi SoC chip.

▲ MediaTek MT7975AN RF chip / MediaTek MT7915AN baseband processor

The 5GHz frequency band of the router is through the combination of MediaTek MT7975AN + MT7915AN. The former is responsible for the radio frequency part, integrating the functions of signal gain and front-end output, while the latter is responsible for the functions of Wi-Fi PHY, MAC and Wi-Fi Offload. The frequency band supports Wi-Fi 6 standard, 4T4R MU-MIMO and 80MHz bandwidth, and the maximum total wireless network bandwidth is 2,400Mbps, which makes the allocation of Wi-Fi resources more flexible. The 2 frequency bands provide a total of 800Mbps (2.4GHz) + 2,400Mbps (5GHz), a total of 3,200Mbps wireless bandwidth.

▲ MediaTek MT7531BE Gigabit Switch

In addition, it is equipped with a MediaTek MT7531BE Gigabit Switch chip, which provides 5 Port wired network connection, supports operation in 1000/100/10Mbps mode, and provides 1 WAN + 4 LAN.

▲ NANYA NT5CB256M16ER-FL 4Gb DDR3-1866 (Left) /

MXIC MX35 1Gb NAND-Flash (Right)

D-Link EAGLE PRO AI R32 has a built-in NANYA NT5CC256M16ER-EK 4Gb DDR3-1866 RAM, providing 512MB system memory capacity, and a MXIC MX35 1Gb NAND-Flash providing 128MB firmware storage space.

EAGLE PRO AI Mobile App

▲ Follow the simple steps to complete the setup

EAGLE PRO AI, as a new series of wireless routers launched by D-Link, needs to be used with the new EAGLE PRO AI mobile app. The old D-Link Wi-Fi APP cannot identify and operate this series of router products. However, in fact, the way of setting for the first time is very similar to the previous D-Link Wi-Fi APP. Similarly, you only need to scan the QR code on the bottom of the camera or on the “Quick Install Card”, and then follow the instructions on the screen to gradually set the Wi-Fi SSID, Wi-Fi password and admin password for initial setup in minutes.

▲ EAGLE PRO AI APP main interface

After the initial setting is completed, enter the main interface of the EAGLE PRO AI mobile app, and you can see that it has more functions than the D-Link Wi-Fi APP, but still maintains a simple and intuitive interface design, except for the general wireless network. In addition to the settings, it also provides practical functions such as network speed test, AI assistant, parental control, AI QoS traffic control and health mode. Next, I will introduce them to you one by one.

Parental Control Features

▲ With parental control function

D-Link EAGLE PRO AI R32 also provides parental control function, which can create independent profiles for multiple devices, and set different network usage times for different family members. The special “Allow Connection During Restricted Period” option allows specified devices to only use the Internet at a maximum upload and download speed of 1Mbps during the limited time. This feature allows parents to restrict their children’s use of the Internet for entertainment to a certain extent, but at the same time retain the basics. Compared with the traditional one-size-fits-all restriction method, it is more flexible than the traditional one-size-fits-all restriction method.

▲ Website filter function

As a parent, the most fearful thing is that children browse bad content on the Internet, or indulge in online games and streaming video platforms. The parental control function provides website filters, and users can manually add website blacklists, and no longer It is limited to enter the complete URL. For example, entering “hkepc” will block the versions of different subdomains such as hkepc.com and hkepc.net. Each profile can add up to 24 website blocking lists.

▲ Can customize the block screen sentence

The traditional parental control function will only show the browser’s original unable to connect after refusing to connect, and will not inform the restricted person why the connection cannot be made. D-Link EAGLE PRO AI R32 also allows users to set their own The message that is displayed when the restricted device tries to connect so that the child does not “die in the dark”.

AI assistant function

▲ AI assistant function will provide weekly network usage report

The “AI Assistant” function is a unique function of the EAGLE PRO AI series. The router system will monitor the daily network dynamics and generate a bandwidth report and Wi-Fi environment report for the past week every Monday. The device is frequently active at night, the data usage used this week, and whether the Wi-Fi environment is mixed and interfered, etc. Users can also click the setting page at the bottom of the report message to go to the setting page of the relevant response method, which is very useful.

Connected device priority function

▲ You can set the network priority for the device

D-Link EAGLE PRO AI R32 also adds AI QoS traffic control function. When it is turned on for the first time, a network speed test will be performed first, and then network resources will be automatically allocated according to the measured network bandwidth. Users can also use devices that require larger traffic. Set to high priority to ensure that devices with high priority can remain smooth and uncongested when traffic is congested.

AI voice assistant function

▲ Support Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa respectively

As for the so-called AI voice assistant function, it actually means that the D-Link EAGLE PRO AI series routers support two intelligent voice assistants, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. By linking the D-Link account with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa assistant, users can The router can be controlled by voice commands on the mobile phone or voice assistant device, including functions such as switching on and off the guest network, restarting the router, updating the router firmware, and querying the name of the Guest Wi-Fi, without having to enter the mobile APP or web interface for settings.

healthy mode

The last thing to introduce is the health mode function, which has two options, one of which is to allow users to quickly switch the Internet connection on and off, and the other is to schedule the ability to limit the Internet connection at bedtime. Directly interrupt the Internet connection at home to prevent family members from swiping Facebook at night, watching videos without sleeping and affecting their health.

Wi-Fi Speed ​​Test:

▲ Test point reference plan

Wi-Fi speed test was performed on a wireless mesh network consisting of two D-Link EAGLE PRO AI R32s using a laptop equipped with Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX210 wireless network module. The device supports 2T2R channel transmission and reception and 160MHz bandwidth specifications , the maximum wireless transmission speed of a single device after connecting to EAGLE PRO AI M15’s 4T4R, 80MHz 5GHz band is 1.2Gbps. The Wi-Fi Throughput speed test was conducted through the 1Gbps intranet with the OpenSpeedTest server set up at four different locations in the editorial department to test the highest Wi-Fi connection speed and coverage of a single device, and the placement of test points and routers The location can refer to the picture above.

Test point 1 5.0GHz 930.4 801.4 3 Test point 2 5.0GHz 774.1 617.8 3 Test point 3 5.0GHz 599.1 535.5 5 Test point 4 5.0GHz 451.0 342.3 5

The test results show that the Wi-Fi speed of the D-Link EAGLE PRO AI R32 wireless router has achieved good performance at each test point, and the two unobstructed “test point 1” and “test point 2” are close to each other. The download speed of 900Mbps and over 700Mbps, and the “Test Point 3” and “Test Point 4” of the next unit separated by a wall can still maintain the download speed of close to 500Mbps and 400Mbps respectively, and the Wi-Fi signal completely covers HKEPC Edit The two units have a total space of nearly 1,000 square feet, which is suitable for ordinary 2-3 bedroom units in Hong Kong.

D-LINK EAGLE PRO AI R32 Wireless Router

