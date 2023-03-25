Home Technology AI penalizes customers who shop at someone else’s stores
Technology

AI penalizes customers who shop at someone else’s stores

by admin
AI penalizes customers who shop at someone else’s stores

Park in front of a supermarket and shop at another store? This can sometimes be expensive.

Image: Canva

In Gelsenkirchen, automated parking space monitoring from the company “Parkvision” has been in use for some time. A combination of cameras and facial recognition software should be able to recognize whether the parking customers are actually going to shop in the supermarket to which the parking lot belongs, or whether they are visiting a third-party shop instead. According to park regulations, that would be forbidden.

Anyone who breaks the rules, for example to go to the nearby pharmacy after shopping, is then asked to pay with a ticket. In some cases, people have even been fined who only got out of the car to read the parking conditions, according to a report by the world.

“Optimal data protection is always the top priority at Parkvision,” the company assures on the official website. “Immediately after registering the number plate, people and animals are made unrecognizable with the help of intelligent software components.” Nevertheless, data protection experts are critical of the procedure. Various complaints have already been received by the Hessian State Commissioner for Data Protection and Freedom of Information, where the company is based.

Source: world

See also  "Dragon of the People" Revealed, Launching in February 2023 | 4Gamers

You may also like

Viennese startup develops e-bikes for all weather conditions

Cyberpunk style Roguelite action game “ArcRunner” will be...

Mysterious object’s strange acceleration as it moves away...

Politics of Content Moderation, or: Future Designer Elon

iOS 16.4 new feature adds iCloud shared album...

Apple Watch SE (2022) in the test: Is...

The predecessor of Nintendo Switch sports games, Wii...

Kai-Fu Lee’s visions from the future

Redmi Note 12 series buy cheap from 250€...

The beauty of geometry, mathematicians discover a single...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy