Park in front of a supermarket and shop at another store? This can sometimes be expensive.

In Gelsenkirchen, automated parking space monitoring from the company “Parkvision” has been in use for some time. A combination of cameras and facial recognition software should be able to recognize whether the parking customers are actually going to shop in the supermarket to which the parking lot belongs, or whether they are visiting a third-party shop instead. According to park regulations, that would be forbidden.

Anyone who breaks the rules, for example to go to the nearby pharmacy after shopping, is then asked to pay with a ticket. In some cases, people have even been fined who only got out of the car to read the parking conditions, according to a report by the world.

“Optimal data protection is always the top priority at Parkvision,” the company assures on the official website. “Immediately after registering the number plate, people and animals are made unrecognizable with the help of intelligent software components.” Nevertheless, data protection experts are critical of the procedure. Various complaints have already been received by the Hessian State Commissioner for Data Protection and Freedom of Information, where the company is based.

