AI Pin, the cell phone replacement, already has a delivery date

The highly anticipated Humane AI Pin, a revolutionary smart brooch designed to replace traditional smartphones, is set to begin shipping to its first buyers in March 2024. Developed by former Apple employees, Bethany Bongiorno and Imran Chaudhri, the device has generated significant excitement since its announcement last November.

The AI Pin operates with its own operating system called Cosmos and uses a framework called AI Bus to enhance artificial intelligence experiences. The device projects content in the palm of the user’s hand, using voice signals and projection rather than a traditional screen. This unique approach focuses on privacy and contextual intelligence.

With a retail price of $699 and a $24 monthly subscription required for mobile data access through T-Mobile, the AI Pin will initially only be available in the United States. Those who have pre-ordered the device will receive it in the order their reservations were made, with priority shipping available for some customers. The company has assured that updates on product availability will be communicated through official channels.

The AI Pin offers a range of advanced features, including voice-based messaging and calling, email summarization, real-time translation, and access to advanced artificial intelligence technologies such as ChatGPT. In addition, the device functions as a Mobile Virtual Operator, providing users with mobile connectivity regardless of conventional devices.

Unlike traditional wearables, the AI Pin is not constantly recording or listening for a wake word. Users must manually activate the device by tapping and dragging the touchpad. The device aims to streamline the user experience by eliminating the need for a home screen or account management, allowing users to simply speak or touch the pin to initiate actions.

Although an official release date for the AI Pin has not been confirmed, the company has committed to providing updates as soon as more information becomes available. With its innovative approach to wearable technology, the Humane AI Pin is set to redefine the way users interact with artificial intelligence and mobile connectivity.

Share this: Facebook

X

