AI Pin: The Revolutionary Device Seeking to Replace the Cell Phone

Former Apple executives have launched a new mini device called Ai Pin, which aims to replace the traditional cell phone. The device, which features artificial intelligence and does not have a screen, is designed to record, make phone calls, and even translate. Urban Tecno reports that Ai Pin has been presented, and while it is unclear what the device actually is, it is already generating a lot of buzz. Xataka wonders if Ai Pin could be the new device that will make people say goodbye to their phones, while La Opinion is also curious about the potential of this new technology. With the full coverage available on Google News, it’s clear that Ai Pin is a device worth keeping an eye on.

