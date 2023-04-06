Home Technology AI-powered kids speaker XiaoAI helps kids learn
AI-powered kids speaker XiaoAI helps kids learn

AI-powered kids speaker XiaoAI helps kids learn

Xiaomi recently released its latest Smart speaker named XiaoAI (Kids Edition) introduced. The smart speaker has been specially designed for children and offers a variety of functions that make children entertaining and at the same time educational valuable are.

The speaker from Xiaomi is a nice option for parents who want to take their children to a sensible way converse want and don’t want to just put them in front of a smartphone or tablet. With its kid-friendly features and focus on security and surveillance, XiaoAI helps Learn but also at Discover.

Features tailored for children

XiaoAI is intended for children between three and six years. XiaoAI is with one user-friendly interface equipped, which makes it possible to operate the device in a simple manner. The Design is also child-friendly, because it is decorated with a cute designed animal face and it even grows small Sticker Supplied with which you can use the speaker own touch can lend.

Xiaomi XiaoAI Lautsprecher

The device has a voice controlwith which children play their favorite songs, stories and listen to other audio content and also simple terms from the learn english can. The whole thing is best set up by the parents – they can App access the device, control it and desired content provide.

Also, the speaker has a feature called „Classmate“ in the kids edition. With Xiao AI voice commands, children can ask questions, which are then answered using artificial intelligence. The function has been optimized to make it special children’s voices and even unclearly formulated sentences can be recognized.

price and availability

XiaoAI can already be pre-ordered in China and costs the equivalent about 40 euros. Whether the product will also come to us in Europe is unfortunately not yet known. If not, there are already great alternatives such as these StoryPhones by Onanoff, which we have already extensively tested for you. Similar to the XiaoAI are also very popular in this country TonieBoxes.

Those: everythingxiaomi.com

