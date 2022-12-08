A few days ago a new tool calledChatGPTA new AI tool from Google that’s surprisingly capable. You can ask it almost anything and it will give you a good answer.

We asked who would win in a battle between the USS Enterprise in Star Trek and the Imperial Star Destroyer in Star Wars – and got a long and well-motivated answer (it was the Star Destroyer ship). We even asked it to create a new villain team for Batman, and within seconds the Night’s Watch team was invented, created by “The charismatic and manipulative mastermind known as the conductor”lead,“This is a group of highly trained criminals who specialize in covert operations and high-stakes robberies.”

Another wants an AI to use the Seinfeld episode naming convention to create ten episodes of Seinfeld that couldn’t have been made in the ’90s.the result is very goodwe actually wish we had seen the episodes and were actually kind of sad that they weren’t real.

Armed with this powerful AI tool, we decided to find out once and for all which is better, the PlayStation 5 or the Xbox Series X, and asked about it. Here is the reply:

“It’s hard to say which is better, as both the Xbox Series X and the Playstation 5 are premium gaming consoles with their own unique features and capabilities. It ultimately comes down to personal preference and which features are most important to you. Some people may prefer the Xbox Series X, Because of its powerful hardware and compatibility with older Xbox games, while others may prefer the Playstation 5 for its exclusive games and user-friendly interface. Ultimately, it’s best to research both consoles and decide which one The best fit for you.

That sounds surprisingly accurate. So if you’re having trouble finding our console this Christmas or any other issues, let ChatGPT be here to help you out.