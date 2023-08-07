AI shows what gaming characters would look like in real life

By Marlene Polywka | Aug 07, 2023 at 4:15 p.m

Video games are making rapid graphical advances; in the titles of the past few years there are cinematic sequences that look almost lifelike. In the past, however, things looked very different. TECHBOOK used AI to test what well-known gaming characters might look like in real life.

Video games like “The Legend of Zelda”, “The Witcher” or “Pokémon” live not least from their lovingly designed characters. And even if the design is almost photorealistic, especially in newer games, we are still a long way from the fact that video games can actually be confused optically with reality. That’s why TECHBOOK asked the image AI midjourney what gaming characters might look like in reality. Sometimes it worked amazingly well, sometimes not at all.

Gaming characters in real life according to AI

For this article, we gave Midjourney fairly generic prompts. For human gaming characters, for example, we fed the AI ​​commands like “/imagine Link in real life hyperrealistic”. For the non-human characters we added the command “as human”.

Also interesting: Artist uses AI to show what dead celebrities might look like today

We threw a colorful mix of the favorite characters of the TECHBOOK editorial team into one pot. The result is an at times somewhat wild mix, but parts of it pretty much met our expectations.

BowserFoto: Nintendo | Midjourney Cirilla von CintraFoto: CD Projekt Red | Midjourney Donkey KongFoto: Nintendo | Midjourney Ezio Auditore da FirenzeFoto: Ubisoft | Midjourney Geralt von RivaFoto: CD Projekt Red | Midjourney RitterspornFoto: CD Projekt Red | Midjourney Lara CroftFoto: Core Design, Aspyr Media | Midjouney LinkFoto: Nintendo | Midjourney MarioFoto: Nintendo | Midjourney Max PayneFoto: Rockstar | Midjouney Mona SaxFoto: Rockstar | Midjouney Nathan DrakeFoto: Naughty Dog | Midjourney Prinzessin PeachFoto: Nintendo | Midjourney PikachuFoto: Nintendo | Midjourney RaymanFoto: Ubisoft | Midjourney Yennefer von VengerbergFoto: CD Projekt Red | Midjourney YoshiFoto: Nintendo | Midjourney ZeldaFoto: Nintendo | Midjourney

Conclusion on gaming characters via AI

The AI ​​Midjouney manages to create reasonably realistic portraits of various gaming characters with surprisingly little information. Of course, more is possible with more precise instructions. Examples such as Jaskier/Delphinium also show that certain environments are already being anticipated. The AI ​​is therefore quite capable of picking out the most important information from the wealth of information that is available on the Internet about a query. Jaskier is interpreted as an artist in a broader sense, although the prompt gave no instructions as to the background. And in the case of the treasure hunter Nathan Drake, one can see hints of historical constructs in the background.

It is also exciting that there are certain similarities to the actors in gaming characters, for which there are already cinematic implementations; So the AI ​​seems to be making the connections. For example, about six out of eight of the AI-generated images of Geralt of Rivia looked remarkably like actor Henry Cavill.

In our small experiment, however, clear limits were also shown. No matter how precisely the prompt was worded – Pikachu or Donkey Kong remain at least partially in their animal form.

Donkey KongMona SaxPikachuRayman

The gaming character Rayman also seems to have presented the AI ​​Midjourney with some challenges. In part, the beak-like nose of the anthropomorphic creature grows straight out of the face. Even the duck-like animal in the background has only a limited resemblance to the Rayman of the video games. The assassin Mona Sax is wearing her leather jacket, but the AI ​​didn’t let any more specific prompts dissuade you from including her last name in the form of a saxophone.

Those