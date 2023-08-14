AI-supported sales power for mechanical engineering

When you open a bag of crisps, you rarely think about where the packaging has already travelled. By the time the packet of crisps is on the supermarket shelf, a large number of packaging machines and industrial systems have already been involved in the manufacturing process. The mechanical engineering industry is a complex market. If a mechanical engineering company wants to acquire new customers, the responsible sales team first needs a broad understanding of the market and in-depth technical knowledge of a wide variety of (special) machines. This is where Spotium comes in and offers an innovative solution that combines AI and sales for mechanical engineering.

Josefine Eidner in an interview with Lisa Raab and Nico Bartelt, who founded Spotium.

What does Spotium do?

Spotium offers a sales intelligence platform. The app includes granular market segmentation for different target industries such as intralogistics, airport, food and beverage. It also makes it possible to select sales opportunities for very specific market segments, for example packaging machines for pet food in Denmark. In addition to current market news and sales opportunities, the app also provides company data and information about market sizes.

The idea behind this is to allow users to drill down step-by-step, starting with market trends to specific companies and news in the target industries, with the aim that the customers can make effective sales decisions. The Market Trends feature is currently under development and will provide more information in the future.

What distinguishes you from competitors?

A unique selling point of Spotium is the combination of the latest technologies in the field of natural language processing and databases generated by Spotium for mechanical engineering and sales. This allows the platform to identify specific sales opportunities and market news and enrich them with data from various sources to generate valuable knowledge for sales. The AI ​​continuously learns from user feedback and expands the range of information.

AI and sales – do they go together?

Naturally! AI and sales complement each other perfectly. The AI ​​takes over the research of relevant sales information and prepares it individually for the customers. This saves the often heavily involved sales teams a great deal of time. With this knowledge, the sales department can approach new or existing customers and, in the best case, receive news earlier than its competitors. In addition, Spotium supports strategic sales with market sizes and company data in order to position itself in growth markets such as “green energy” in the long term.

How exactly can I imagine that?

As an example, we have news about a German company in Norderstedt that is investing 16 million euros in expanding its production. Spotium automatically extracts relevant information and creates a summary of what’s new. Spotium enriches this information with further market data from various sources in order to complete the market picture of a relevant customer.

Who is Spotium intended for?

Spotium focuses on mechanical engineering and its suppliers. These include, for example, sensor manufacturers, drive suppliers and packaging machine manufacturers. The software is particularly interesting for companies whose products are used in different target industries, such as the food, beverage, pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries.

How did you come up with the idea of ​​founding Spotium?

Spotium was born out of Nico’s passion for industrial engineering, technical sales, AI and data science. During his time as an AI developer at a large drive manufacturer, he noticed how tedious it is to manually conduct market research for international sales. Back then, each magazine had to be searched individually for relevant news. He figured there had to be an easier way of doing this.

How did you come together as a team?

We got to know each other in 2019 through a mutual friend in Karlsruhe and talked about Lisa’s Master and the module on startups. Over time, our conversations deepened and Nico presented his business idea. Lisa thought the idea was great and Nico could well imagine that Lisa’s profile complemented his knowledge perfectly.

How big is your team now?

Since then, our team has grown by four more committed employees who work together on the implementation and further development of the project.

Are more employees planned?

Yes, we definitely want to expand our team. We still need support, especially in the areas of sales and product development. With a larger team, we would like to focus more on the product-market fit and develop a comprehensive web application. This should provide our customers with comprehensive support from high-level market trends to concrete sales signals.

Why did you join the CyberLab Accelerator?

We took part in the CyberLab Accelerator because we had both been employed for several years and it was a big step to venture into self-employment. However, we were so enthusiastic and motivated by the business idea that we absolutely wanted to take the opportunity to test the whole thing on a “green field”. The accelerator provided us with the perfect framework to develop and optimize our idea in a safe environment and to pitch it in front of other professionals and mentors. In addition, participating in the program gave us access to a wide network of contacts, which was invaluable to us during this exciting early stage and still is today.

What did you like most about the CyberLab?

The CyberLab Accelerator inspired us enormously on several levels. Above all, the exchange with other startups was extremely valuable because we met people there with similar dreams and challenges. This exchange has enabled us to take different perspectives and further develop our idea. For us, it was the first proof that our idea has potential. All in all, participating in the CyberLab Accelerator was an extremely rewarding experience for us.

What are your plans for the future?

Our main goal is to provide a comprehensive sales intelligence platform for our customers. With the help of additional data sources and new AI models, we would like to gather more information about the competition, the companies involved and the size of the market. It is also important to us that our customers use our platform intuitively and with pleasure, which is why we are currently working on making it more user-friendly.

In addition, we plan to expand our business to other machine segments. We see a lot of potential in other areas such as other special machines, metal processing and manufacturers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning technology.

