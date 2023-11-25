AI to solve environmental problem

All over the world there are abandoned and undocumented oil or gas wells whose environmental impact is very serious, including on health. To detect them, artificial intelligence comes to the rescue

Artificial intelligence will be able to help detect i abandoned oil wells, which constitute a huge problem for health and the environment. It is such a serious issue in the United States that the Biden Government has allocated as much as 4.7 billion dollars through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, establishing programs to inventory and adequately close the wells. They can contaminate water supplies, degrade ecosystems and emit methane and other air pollutants as well as carcinogenic substances to surrounding environments and people living nearby. It is estimated that 14 million people live within a mile of 80,000 documented wells.

The current problem is, first of all, identifying where they are: there are numerous “orphan” wells for which there are no documents. To be able to identify a more precise number, various artificial intelligence techniques come in handy. It is a work of fundamental importance given that today we are groping in the dark. The Interstate Oil and Gas Compact Commission estimates that the number of these abandoned wells in the States alone is between 310 thousand and 800 thousand, an estimate that makes it clear how little is known. These are very conservative forecasts, well below those of the US Environmental Protection Agency: it estimates there are over 3.2 million. It estimated that methane emissions from more than 2 million inactive, unconnected wells, of which documented orphan wells are a subset, range between 7 and 20 million tons of CO2 equivalent per year.

Takeaway

Abandoned oil wells: why they are called orphans and how many there are

Abandoned oil wells are called “orphans” because there is often no documented owner, or one still alive to do so: the oil and gas sector has been active for 170 years. The problem, as mentioned, is very vast: in the United States their number varies between hundreds of thousands and several millions in the United States alone. Researchers from the Environmental Defense Fund and McGill University have published an analysis of 80,000 orphaned wells documented in 30 states. Using census data, they calculated that 14 million people live within a mile of orphaned wells.

The federal government’s push to solve a problem that has historically received little attention marks a historic shift that could have profound impacts. Dedicating billions of dollars to target the country’s most problematic wells could potentially lead to a significant reduction in toxic substances, such as arsenic, that pollute groundwater.

There are other reasons to address and solve the problem of abandoned oil and gas wells: in a study published in the journal ACS Omega, researchers reported the discovery of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) leaking from abandoned wells, including benzene, a known carcinogenic substance.

But there are also those who predict that 4.7 billion dollars is not enough: Mary Kang, professor at McGill University and main author of the article published in Environmental Research Letters and signed by twenty other scientists claims that:

“While this seems like a lot of money, we estimate that the costs of plugging documented orphan wells in the United States will exceed this sum by 30-80% or perhaps more.”

AI, edge computing and drones to precisely locate orphan wells

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law of 2021 provided $30 million to help create a research consortium to develop technologies and best practices for locating orphaned oil wells, measuring the amount of methane leaking from them, and determining the priority on which to cap.

This just recently allowed a US Department of Energy research team to undertake investigative work, which involved using drones, electromagnetic field detectors and other remote sensing technologies to search for “ghost” oil wells on land public from Pennsylvania to Oklahoma. To manage the data collected, analyze it and make targeted decisions, it is easy to think that artificial intelligence techniques have been used.

AI is certainly the protagonist of an innovative approach recently developed by a team of researchers from the Los Alamos National Laboratory which allows the reconstruction of a large set of data from a limited number of sensors deployable in the field using edge computing.

The team developed a neural network that allows a large system to be represented very compactly, requiring fewer computational resources than state-of-the-art convolutional neural network architectures, making it suitable for field deployment on drones, sensors and other applications of edge computing that bring computing capabilities closer to end use.

The research, illustrated in an article on Nature Machine Intelligence, highlights a new artificial intelligence technique called Senseiver. The work was based on an AI model called Perceiver IO. Developed by Google, it applies techniques from natural language models like ChatGPT to the problem of reconstructing information about a large area – such as the ocean – from a relatively small number of measurements.

The model is able to integrate a multitude of measurements taken over decades by satellites and sensors on ships. From these sparse measurements, the model predicts temperatures across the entire ocean, providing useful information to global climate models.

But the interest in Senseiver is linked precisely to the research potential of orphan wells. Indeed, it has been deemed suitable for a variety of projects and research areas of interest to Los Alamos, but in particular it will be useful in the laboratory’s work identifying and characterizing orphan wells. The laboratory heads the Consortium Advancing Technology for Assessment of Lost Oil & Gas Wells (CATALOG), funded by the DoE, a federal program charged with identifying and characterizing undocumented orphan wells and measuring their methane emissions.

Artificial intelligence in the field and the “renewable” prospects open for the future

Regarding the use of AI to identify abandoned oil wells, various research has been carried out to try to obtain the most precise picture on which to work to address the problem. The same experts at the US Department of Energy’s National Energy Technology Laboratory are leveraging machine learning and artificial intelligence models to create useful ways to analyze information from different data streams such as historical documents, information reported by citizen scientists, collections of field data and other obscure sources to identify orphan wells.

In parallel, NETL experts are trying to process well integrity test records to extract information about how wells were constructed, designed and executed over time. By using supervised learning to discern the signs and symbols used to represent wells on such maps, it is possible to process images useful for extrapolating potential well locations. The work is based on comparing historical data and the “resurrected” locations with modern documents to determine whether they are undocumented wells.

Deloitte is also active in this regard. The research company has developed a solution for quantifying methane emissions based on Google Earth Engine. It is a geospatial artificial intelligence system combined with a machine learning model designed to enable organizations to monitor, quantify and prioritize oil well closures.

Finally, it is worth mentioning the research work presented this summer by the University of Cambridge, based on the development of a popular machine learning algorithm called random forest, to develop a methodology applicable to identifying the wells with the highest probability of serious fluid leaks within the production fields.

Once the situation has been addressed and resolved, interesting prospects open up for the reconversion of the land where the wells are present. McGill University researchers themselves have reported that decommissioning these oil wells can open up opportunities for environmental sustainability in other ways as well. Possibilities include, in fact, the underground storage of carbon dioxide and hydrogen and the start-up of geothermal energy systems. Not only that: many lands where these wells appear could ideally be exploited for wind farms.

