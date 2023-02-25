As a worker in the workplace, thinking about content and doing typesetting when making presentations always makes you extremely painful? Today I will introduce the 3 features and 3 usages of the AI ​​presentation generation software Tome, allowing you to make beautiful and informative presentations in one minute!

The biggest pain point for many people when doing a presentation is the time it takes to produce beautiful typography and content.

Do you know how to use AI tools to help you quickly and efficiently generate beautiful and powerful presentation content?

The female fan team likes to use technological tools to help them work more efficiently!

What is tome?

Tome is an AI presentation generation software, it has 3 highlights:

1. Automatically generate presentation content

Give it a theme, and it can quickly generate 8 presentations that have already been typeset and have a preliminary draft.

2. Automatically generate pictures

As long as you enter commands to adjust your commands, it can produce a picture that matches your imagination.

3. Integrate multiple digital tools

Tome integrates a lot of tools, such as: Google Drive, Figma, Twitter inserting web pages, etc.

Three ways to use Tome

1. Use templates to create beautiful presentations

The first is for those who already have text content and want to quickly generate layout and visual beautification, use Tome’s template to select the corresponding situation, and add or subtract the material you want.

2. Use AI robots to find content inspiration

The second way of use is that you only have the theme but no corresponding content, and you want to find some inspiration, you can also throw the theme into Tome and let AI automatically generate it for you, it may give you something different Inspiration!

3. Record the voice and picture of the presentation to create a sense of surprise

The last one is for those who have completed the briefing and want more Wow factor, you can use the voice screen insertion function, so that those who are not present at the meeting, or those who want to review afterward, can also see it Your voice commentary and your picture.

