The level reached by air conditioning technology is decidedly extraordinary. If originally the manufacturers focused on the power supplied, on the management of energy consumption and on other characteristics such as the conveyance of the air flow or the silence, today they look much further.

In particular, huge strides have been made to improve air quality. Not only the one supplied, but the one already present in a closed environment.

According to the Mal’aria Legambiente 2022 Dossier, indoor pollution, places where we spend 90% of our time, is much more harmful than outdoor pollution. Surveys say that indoor air is on average five times more polluted than outdoor air.

And poor air quality inside an office is the main cause of the so-called Sick Building Syndrome. It is a set of disorders that affect the health, and therefore the operations of employees. If we add to this that today we work much more at home than in the past, we understand how the pollution of closed environments – at home or at work – affects our well-being even more.

In an environment already heavily conditioned by dust, bacteria and, perhaps, pets, external factors are added. When spring arrives, the windows open wide, paving the way for pollen, and with them for seasonal allergies, which affect all family members without distinction.





The revolutionary nanoe technologyTMX by Panasonic

And it is precisely on (indoor) air quality that Panasonic’s Heating & Cooling division has focused its research, integrating technology nanoeTMX inside many of its air conditioning systems, including the new Panasonic range Ethereum ZKE 2023 now with an even more powerful generator.

Technology nanoeTMX it is based on the release of hydroxyl radicals. These are unstable molecules that react with other elements such as hydrogen, capturing it. Thanks to this reaction, the OH radicals “denature” the proteins of various pollutants – certain viruses and bacteria, moulds, pollens and allergens, but also odors -, significantly improving the quality of indoor environments. By generating hydroxyl radicals by exploiting the humidity present in the air, the technology nanoeTMX significantly increases their effectiveness and duration over time, going from less than a second in the wild to more than 600 seconds (10 minutes), so they spread more easily in the environment.

In short, a real revolution at home. Choosing the new Panasonic air conditioners Ethereum ZKE 2023 with technology nanoeTMXa definitive choice is made for the benefit of the well-being of the whole family.





But that’s not all, the particles nanoeTMX, of the order of a billionth of a metre, are much smaller than steam and can easily penetrate fabrics, such as sofas and curtains. This not only means cleaner air but also better furnishings and an overall better environment in which to spend 90% of our time. The new Mark 3 generator featured in the Etherea 2023 models produces as many as 48 trillion hydroxyl radicals per second, against the 9,600 of the model launched in 2022. Furthermore, the device nanoeTMX it has no filters and does not require maintenance, given that the electrodes are coated in titanium.

The new Etherea air conditioners, available in graphite grey, matt white and silver, are elegant and compact and adapt discreetly to any type of furniture. They guarantee maximum energy efficiency (class A+++ in heating and cooling for the 2.5kW and 3.5 kW models) and are particularly silent.

Thanks to the mobile app for remote management and its compatibility with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, it is possible to set the perfect livability of the home environment at any time and from any place, always keeping energy consumption under control for the benefit of lower bills. contained.





Finally, to identify the most suitable air conditioner model for a certain environment, Panasonic provides two very useful tools: the configurator and the augmented reality tool. With the configurator, by answering a series of questions, we identify the most suitable model. While, the tool that uses augmented reality allows you to instantly understand how the air conditioner will integrate into the environment.

Ultimately, this is how the role of the air conditioner has changed over time: from a simple cooling system to an intelligent, sustainable and all-season device to a true vehicle of well-being for people and environments.