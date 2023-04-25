Air purifier for small rooms & Homekit: Smartmi Air Purifier E1 in the test

With the Air Purfier E1, Smartmi has presented a compact air purifier that is similar to the Ikea model Förnuglich. Unlike this, users can integrate the E1 into Apple Homekit, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant and use it for automation. In addition, it can also be remotely controlled via the Smartmi app.

Compared to the previously available Smartmi air purifiers such as the Air Purifier 2 (test report) or the Jya Fjord Pro (test report) and also the models listed in our list of the best, the E1 is less powerful. With a CADR value (Clean Air Delivery Rate) of 150 m³/h, it is only intended for smaller rooms with a size of up to 18 m². Our test shows how well the Smartmi Air Purifier E1 works in practice.

Scope of delivery and other features



With dimensions of 313.2 × 415.2 × 118.2 mm, the E1 is relatively compact. The front is almost entirely occupied by a filter covered in grey-black fabric that can be easily removed. The filter consists of three components. The decorative pre-filter removes coarse dirt and hair, while the second layer captures particles and the third, in the form of an activated carbon layer, captures formaldehyde and volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Smartmi specifies the lifespan of the filter as three to six months. The app informs when the filter needs to be replaced. Replacement filters with different decorative motifs should be available from Amazon for around 20 euros. On the website, Smartmi shows filters with red and green covers, as well as a version with a cat motif.

Smartmi has integrated two switches on an orange surface at the top, with which you can completely control the air purifier. With the mode button you can switch between three fan levels and with the right one you can switch the device on and off. Three LEDs indicate the set speed level of the fan, which is located behind the filter inside the housing. The cleaned air is discharged upwards at the top. In addition, another LED signals the connection status to the home WLAN. Like many other smart home components, the Smartmi Air Purifier E1 only supports the 2.4 GHz band.

wall mounting



There are two horizontal and vertical notches on the case’s back, spaced about 24 and 31 centimeters apart. This allows the E1 to be mounted on the wall. A drilling template is also included in the scope of delivery for precise drilling. There are also two screws including dowels, on which you can then hang the air purifier, which weighs almost three kilograms. Before drilling, you should of course check whether the power supply unit can still reach a socket at the end of the permanently attached 1.5 meter long connection cable. The possibility of mounting on a wall offers a welcome alternative to installation on the floor, especially in the smaller rooms for which the E1 is intended. If you prefer the latter, you will also find an aluminum stand in the scope of delivery, which is simply pushed into the case on the underside and thus offers a secure hold for the E1. The multilingual manual, including German, explains the exact procedure very precisely using descriptions and graphics.

Installation



In the delivery state, the pairing mode of the device should be active so that the E1 can be connected to the home WLAN. If this is not the case, press the mode button for 10 seconds. To start up the air purifier, users can use either the Smartmi app or Apple Home. The latter also requires the Homekit setup code, which is located behind the filter inside the housing. Ultimately, the pairing with the Smartmi app or Apple Home is done after a few minutes (see also picture gallery). If you want to manage the E1 with both apps, you can add it to the other after pairing it with one app. Details are in the manual.

Smartmi Air Purifier E1 in action



With Apple Home, users can use the Smartmi air purifiers for automations based on geofencing (turn off the device when I leave home) or with other components such as air quality sensors. The latter is particularly valuable because the E1 does not have its own sensors and therefore does not automatically regulate the fan speed if, for example, the concentration of fine dust increases. Instead, users can set the three fan speeds via the app, which is a bit bumpy 1. Gang, 2. Gang and 3. Gang are translated, just select them manually. You can also use the bright option to switch the LED lights on the control surface on and off. The latter setting makes sense in the bedroom, for example, if you are bothered by the glowing LEDs. As far as the volume is concerned, fan speeds two and three are clearly audible and are therefore less suitable for use in the bedroom. Only at the lowest level can you hear practically nothing from the device unless you are standing directly in front of it.

The power consumption of the E1 in standby is 0.7 watts. When operating at the lowest fan level, it is 1.9 watts, with level 2 almost 5 watts and with level three almost 15 watts (see also picture gallery).

Smartmi had the effective power of the E1 examined by an independent laboratory. Accordingly, the compact air purifier can not only filter fine dust, pollen, dust and smoke from the air, but also bacteria: In the test, the E1 reduced the concentration of coliform bacteria by 97.86 percent. The CADR values ​​for particulate matter, pollen, dust and smoke are 150 m³/h, 161 m³/h, 144 m³/h and 110 m³/h.

We checked the cleaning performance of the E1 in terms of fine dust with the air quality meter Air-Q Pro (guide) in a 14 m² room. With full fan speed, the device has significantly reduced the fine dust pollution within a few minutes.

Prices



Smartmi currently only sells the Air Purifier E1 through Amazon. It is currently available there at the regular price of just under 130 euros. Replacement filters, which are said to be available with different decorative motifs, cost just under 20 euros. A filter change is due every three to six months.

Conclusion



With the possibility of mounting the Air Purifier E1 on the wall, Smartmi offers an interesting alternative. This means that the air purifier can also be used in small rooms with limited space. At 150 m³/h, the cleaning performance is of course not as high as with larger devices, which, like the Philips AC3033/10 (test report), offer more than three times as much at 520 m³/h due to the compact design. However, one must also have a sufficiently large footprint available for these devices.