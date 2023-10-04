Airbnb turning point, Chesky: “We will soon focus on long-term rentals”

Airbnb will focus on long-term rentals. Up to one year. The company’s CEO, Brian Chesky, told the Financial Times. A turning point in the strategy of the company founded in 2008 and which has until now made short-term rentals its core business. Something will change, Chesky said. From next year, officially, but the first changes will arrive as early as next month. “We will go a little beyond our core business,” said the manager. In addition to a new approach to rental times, Airbnb will try to focus more on experiences and services. Chesky doesn’t mince words: the new strategy will in fact be “Airbnb’s biggest update ever.”

Airbnb: the future is long trips, the pandemic has changed the market

“Travel and experiences are our focus. But the big challenge, the next big frontier, is to go beyond travel. Make Airbnb something that affects a person’s life not once, twice a year. But a lot of the day-to-day,” Chesky said.

Brian Chesky, 20 things you don’t know about the co-founder of Airbnb by Pier Luigi Pisa 15 September 2023

Rentals may last up to a year. A “huge opportunity,” Chesky said. Convinced that this rental sector will increase in the future. Today only 18% of rentals on Airbnb last longer than 30 days. Extended stays of more than three months are even rarer. But Chesky is convinced that this trend will change in the future. That people will want to move more and more in the future. Even while working, thanks to technology, digital and agile working. “In this post-pandemic world there is an unrecognized market sector. One-month, two-month, three-month rentals. Today people can work from laptops, people go away for the whole summer,” he said .

Chesky does not appear to have explained his plans in more detail. But his ideas somehow reflect the concepts expressed during Italian Tech Week in Turin, where he repeatedly underlined the need to offer products that impact the sensations and experiences of users. “Technology and humanism” is the formula that he shared with the Ogr audience on that occasion.

Airbnb: a response to the tightening of the States. Chesky: “New York is not a precedent”

Airbnb has been the subject of more stringent legislation by states for years. The company is rethinking itself. It began to do so after the pandemic, when in a few weeks it lost 80% of its turnover and decided to lay off 30% of its workforce, 7,000 employees. Then the trips resumed. Airbnb’s revenue has recovered. But the enormous number of tourists who have begun to invade cities and holiday resorts has put pressure on inhabited centers and their accommodation facilities, with serious effects on the real estate and rental markets. Airbnb has become a business for those who rent a house. Anyone looking for a house to rent in the city can’t find it except at off-market prices.

The dialogue at the Italian Tech Week Elkann and Chesky: “Tech only exists if it excites” by Beniamino Pagliaro 28 September 2023

Last month, New York, one of Airbnb’s largest markets globally, introduced rules that limit residents’ freedom to rent out their homes, reducing listings in the city by three-quarters. But rules are present in major European cities. And Italy is also preparing to crack down on short-term rentals. The Minister of Tourism, Daniela Santanché, at the end of September imposed an acceleration of the regulatory plan to regulate short-term rentals, which became an emergency measure: beyond two apartments rented one becomes an entrepreneur, minimum two nights per overnight stay and rules to combat the illegal activity and safeguard the preservation of historic centres.

The characters Tech gurus and lessons on failure: this is how Sam Altman (OpenAI) and Brian Chesky (Airbnb) were resurrected by Pier Luigi Pisa 22 September 2023

Chesky, who recently visited Italy, does not mention Italy. He told Repubblica that he wasn’t even aware of the government’s intention to introduce regulations on his business. But to the Financial Times he talks about New York: “It’s not a precedent. It won’t be.” In addition to long-term rentals, Airbnb plans to expand its offering to “things and experiences you can do while traveling.” “I have a long list of ideas,” Chesky said, including rentals and restaurants. “Usually the second largest asset in someone’s life after their house is their car.” And car rental, said the manager, “is the next frontier”. From next month these ideas will begin to take shape in offers to the platform’s customers. However, it is difficult to think that it could lead legislators to reconsider.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

