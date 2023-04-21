AirPods Cleaning｜Modern people always listen to music with Bluetooth headphones, but after using them for a period of time, dirt will accumulate in the earpiece, affecting the sound quality and causing hygiene problems. Here are 4 ways to effectively clean the earphones!
Written by: [email protected] Inspire Physician. Thinking│Image source: Freepik
AirPods cleaning｜AirPods bacteria surged 700 times after 1 hour of use!Teach you 4 ways to effectively clean headphones
The AirPods Bluetooth headset is small in size, but if it is worn for a long time, the earwax will easily accumulate on the earpiece, and the bacteria content can be as high as 700 times in just one hour. Therefore, everyone, don’t neglect cleaning! Here are a few effective cleaning methods for AirPods, which can keep the Bluetooth headset clean and beautiful!
AirPods cleaning method 1. Dry cotton swab
The official manufacturer recommends that it is best to use dry cotton swabs to clean the earpiece position, and try not to use rubbing alcohol or other liquids. However, if you want to be cleaner, you can simply wipe the surface with alcohol to help sterilize, but it must not be too much, otherwise it may damage the function of the earphones.
AirPods cleaning method 2. Toothpick
Using a toothpick is the easiest and most straightforward method of cleaning. Use a slender toothpick to scrape or lift out the earwax, and you can easily clean the dust and debris on the surface.
AirPods cleaning method 3. Toothbrush
Earwax and accumulated debris can also be scraped off by using a fine-bristled toothbrush, but be careful not to brush too vigorously to avoid damaging the earphones.
AirPods cleaning method 4. Blu-Tack
Part of the dirt will be hidden in places that are difficult to clean, and the use of Blu-Tack can help to stick dirt in deeper crevices. Blu-Tack has high viscosity and high plasticity. Just knead a small amount of Blu-Tack and touch it to the dirt, and you can clean the earphones through its characteristics.
Mention everyone! Cleanliness is extremely important when using Bluetooth headphones. The higher the frequency of cleaning the earphones, the less earwax and accumulated debris. At the same time, it can keep the bluetooth earphones clean and beautiful, ensuring a longer service life of the earphones and reducing the sound quality. Even regular cleaning can help reduce the chance of maintenance or replacement . In addition, when the earphones are not in use, remember to put the earphones back into the charging box to prevent dirt from accumulating.