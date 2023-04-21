AirPods cleaning｜AirPods bacteria surged 700 times after 1 hour of use!Teach you 4 ways to effectively clean headphones

AirPods Cleaning｜Modern people always listen to music with Bluetooth headphones, but after using them for a period of time, dirt will accumulate in the earpiece, affecting the sound quality and causing hygiene problems. Here are 4 ways to effectively clean the earphones!

The AirPods Bluetooth headset is small in size, but if it is worn for a long time, the earwax will easily accumulate on the earpiece, and the bacteria content can be as high as 700 times in just one hour. Therefore, everyone, don’t neglect cleaning! Here are a few effective cleaning methods for AirPods, which can keep the Bluetooth headset clean and beautiful!

As long as it is used for 1 hour, the bacteria content can be as high as 700 times

AirPods cleaning method 1. Dry cotton swab

The official manufacturer recommends that it is best to use dry cotton swabs to clean the earpiece position, and try not to use rubbing alcohol or other liquids. However, if you want to be cleaner, you can simply wipe the surface with alcohol to help sterilize, but it must not be too much, otherwise it may damage the function of the earphones.

AirPods cleaning method 2. Toothpick

Using a toothpick is the easiest and most straightforward method of cleaning. Use a slender toothpick to scrape or lift out the earwax, and you can easily clean the dust and debris on the surface.

AirPods cleaning method 3. Toothbrush

Earwax and accumulated debris can also be scraped off by using a fine-bristled toothbrush, but be careful not to brush too vigorously to avoid damaging the earphones.

AirPods cleaning method 4. Blu-Tack

Part of the dirt will be hidden in places that are difficult to clean, and the use of Blu-Tack can help to stick dirt in deeper crevices. Blu-Tack has high viscosity and high plasticity. Just knead a small amount of Blu-Tack and touch it to the dirt, and you can clean the earphones through its characteristics.

