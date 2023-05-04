A month later, Apple released the AirPods firmware update again. The updated 5E135 version includes AirPods (2nd generation), AirPods (3rd generation), AirPods Pro, AirPods Pro (2nd generation) and AirPods Max. It can be updated, which is another update for Apple AirPods after the 5E133 version in April.

AirPods firmware update 5E135 released! AirPods Pro, AirPods and AirPods Max can be updated to the latest firmware

Last month, Apple released the 5E133 firmware update for its various AirPods, and recently released the latest 5E135 firmware update:



This 5E135 firmware update includes AirPods (2nd generation), AirPods (3rd generation), AirPods Pro, AirPods Pro (2nd generation) and AirPods Max can all be updated to the latest firmware, and the update content is still only briefly mentioned To “bug fixes and other improvements”, it is not yet possible to know the exact content of the fixes.

How to update AirPods?

At present, Apple has not provided a “software update” interface for devices such as iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch for firmware updates of AirPods. Users need to use iPhones to automatically update the firmware for AirPods. The steps to update the AirPods firmware are as follows:

Put the AirPods back into the AirPods charging case Complete the connection and pairing of AirPods and iPhone Connect the AirPods charging case to a power source (Lightning wired charging or wireless charging will work) Put the iPhone/iPad connected to the Internet close to the AirPods and make sure it is connected Make sure both the AirPods and the charging case are fully charged, and the update will be completed automatically after a while

Here I also share with you some tips when updating the AirPods firmware, that is, after putting the AirPods earphones into the charging box and the charging box for charging, you can choose to use the wired charging method to charge the AirPods charging box, and then open the charging box. Cover but do not take out the earphones, as long as you find that the iPhone is successfully connected to the AirPods. At this time, as long as you continue to charge the AirPods and leave them for a period of time, the update will be completed smoothly! As for AirPods Max without a charging box, you can directly connect the Lightning charging cable.

After a while, go to the settings page again to check the update progress. From “About This Device” > “AirPods” device, then check the firmware version of AirPods. The firmware has been successfully updated to the latest 5E135 version!



Further reading:

HTC U23 Pro 5G engineering machine was first unboxed!The brand upgraded the 100-megapixel mobile phone for the first time

