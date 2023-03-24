AirPods Lite exposure! Since Apple launched the wireless Bluetooth headset AirPods, there has been a wave of true wireless Bluetooth headsets in the market. Recently, it has been reported that Apple plans to launch a lower-priced AirPods model to seize the affordable Bluetooth headset market.

Apple recently released the iOS 16.4 RC version to developers. Some developers found a new AirPods headset with model A3048 and another AirPods case with model A2968 in the iOS 16.4 RC code, although the model has not yet been confirmed. Which AirPods headset is A3048, but Apple only launched AirPods Pro 2 last year, so it is believed that this is likely to be the rumored cheap version of AirPods, and may be named AirPods Lite. According to sources, the price of this AirPods Lite will be as low as US$99 (about HK$772).

