AirPods Pro drives the trend of true wireless Bluetooth headsets against intelligence?Netizens objected: Anti-noise is good

AirPods Pro drives the trend of true wireless Bluetooth headsets against intelligence? ｜Ordinary users listen to music on the street and want to listen to it conveniently at any time. Wireless Bluetooth headsets are naturally the first choice. Wired headsets always have a group of supporters. They love it for its better sound quality and clear calls with wire-controlled microphones. Recently, someone in the Lian Deng discussion area has brought up a controversial topic, stating that “Bluetooth headsets are really anti-intellectual”.



Are Bluetooth headsets anti-intellectual?

Landen Discussion AreaThe author of the article complained that Apple has taken the lead in canceling the 3.5mm wired headphone plug since the iPhone 7, forcing users to switch to AirPods Bluetooth headphones: “The sound quality is worse than the old millet, and the same price as samsung is just a garbage akg headphone” (should be earphone).

Nearly 65% ​​of Lien Deng’s opponents

In the end, 87 positive reviews and 640 negative reviews were received. Why do more people support Bluetooth? Now let’s take a look at the opinions of both sides, and analyze the advantages and disadvantages of true wireless Bluetooth headsets:

Weaknesses 👎 and advantages of Bluetooth headsets 👍

In fact, many of the original posters who discuss Bluetooth are true, and they are also flaws of the Bluetooth standard. However, mobile phone/headphone manufacturers have come up with many ideas to hide evil and promote good, so that wireless headphones have more things that wired headphones cannot do. advantage:



Weaknesses of Bluetooth headsets 1. Battery aging｜Because Bluetooth headsets need to be thin and light, most of the shells are plastic and cannot be opened for repair and replacement. Therefore, after charging a certain number of times, the battery life of the Bluetooth headset will be lost forever.

Weakness of bluetooth earphones 2. Poor sound and volume｜Even if you buy earphones at the same price, the sound quality of the unit of wireless bluetooth earphones is often not as good as that of wired earphones, and because there are batteries, antennas, DAC decoding and other components inside the earphones, the unit is naturally small However, many Bluetooth headsets are still not loud enough when pushed to 100% volume.

Weakness of Bluetooth earbuds 3: Too small and easy to lose｜Bluetooth EarBuds do not have a wire connection, and the prawns are easily lost. Even with the find my function, the chances of finding it are not high. At the same time, in JR Japan, AirPods Pro or other Bluetooth headsets fall into the rails every day, and when the hand slips… it disappears with a snap.

Audio-visual expert: Streaming music is mature and Bluetooth is hot

The era is to keep moving forward and not to turn back. Originally, the market share of original bluetooth headsets is gradually larger than that of wired headsets. The DAP (Digital Audio Player) market, which pursues good sound, is gradually being turned into high-end products by smart phones.

Kenneth Tong, an audio-visual expert who works in an audio-visual equipment company and also makes films, said bluntly that the entry-level DAP (Digital Audio Player) market has been replaced by smartphones and increasingly sophisticated streaming platforms. Apple has not only driven the trend of Bluetooth headsets, but what is even more amazing is that the Bluetooth headset connection specification used by the iPhone is known to be the lowest specification among all smartphones. However, due to the convenience and the increasing level of the Apple Music streaming platform, it is a one-stop solution. The service is finally more attractive to ordinary users than “high-definition sound quality, lossless files”.

Audio-visual expert Kenneth Tong said bluntly that the entry-level DAP (Digital Audio Player) market has been replaced by smartphones and increasingly sophisticated streaming platforms. (Screenshot of YouTube video)

Convenience/Tone Win-Win Proposal

However, Kenneth also provided a convenient/stimulus win-win proposal, which is to use some lightweight Lightning/USB-C ear amplifier cables, plug them into the bottom of the phone, and then connect them to wired headphones, so that the timbre performance of mobile streaming can be maximized.