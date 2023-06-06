AirPods Pro Fall Update Brings Dynamic Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, Auto Volume, and Conversation Awareness – small tech news

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with active noise reduction capabilities will bring new functional evolutions this fall. In addition to the adaptive transparency mode that reduces noise interference, it also provides a more emphasis on audio listening experience – it can simultaneously provide active noise reduction effects as much as possible, but can also use machine learning to distinguish between the need to be aware of and the need for noise reduction in life Adaptive audio function. Continue reading AirPods Pro fall update will bring dynamic adaptive active noise cancellation and automatic volume function report.



▲ Source of this picture: Apple

AirPods Pro Fall Update Brings Dynamic Adaptive Noise Cancellation, Auto Volume, and Conversation Awareness

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with active noise reduction capabilities will bring new functional evolutions this fall. In addition to the adaptive transparency mode that reduces noise interference, it also provides a more emphasis on audio listening experience – it can simultaneously provide active noise reduction effects as much as possible, but can also use machine learning to distinguish between the need to be aware of and the need for noise reduction in life Adaptive audio function.

As far as the editor understands, this function is mainly in the active noise reduction mode, selectively not to filter the ambient sound that needs attention. Compared with maintaining transparency for a long time, the adaptive transparency mode that only performs noise reduction and suppression for excessive noise should be regarded as the difference between subtraction and addition.

After all, from the demonstration at the WWDC conference, it seems that for the noise in the environment, this “adaptive audio” function will still have the body feeling of active noise reduction suddenly activated. I don’t know whether it will show an obvious “switch” switching experience in actual use, or it will dynamically and seamlessly adjust the effect between transparency and noise reduction in a gradual manner – as far as the official press release says “New The listening mode will smoothly customize the noise control experience” description, personally I would tend to guess the latter.

In addition to a more complete dynamic adjustment function for noise reduction effects, the new AirPods Pro update also provides a personalized volume function that can automatically fine-tune the volume according to the environment and listening preferences. What’s more, it can be seen in similar products of other brands. Many people knock on the bowl and hope to also actively detect the user’s start to speak, so as to adjust the “conversation perception” function including volume, background noise, and even enhance the user’s front-facing radio volume.

Speaking of the dialogue enhancement function, everyone should be familiar with it, but this time it provides a more convenient detection and activation capability. Really curious how much improvement and difference these features will bring to the AirPods Pro experience.

In addition to the three new features that will be added to AirPods Pro (2nd generation), “Adaptive Audio”, “Personalized Volume” and “Conversation Awareness”. Apple has also added to all AirPods product lines, including AirPods Pro (1st and 2nd generation), AirPods (3rd generation) and AirPods Pro Max, which can be quickly muted or unmuted by simply pressing the earphone handle or the digital knob on AirPods Max. Convenience function; the “automatic switching” function to quickly switch between various Apple devices is also confirmed to achieve a faster, more stable and smooth experience in the next update.

According to official information, the developer beta version of the AirPods update will be open to members of the Apple Developer Program from now on; the new AirPods features announced at this conference will be available as free software updates this fall.

Further reading:



iOS 17 turns the iPhone into a smart screen when it is in standby! AirDrop, telephone and other functions have evolved, and voicemail has been added for instant voice-to-text conversion

