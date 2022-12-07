Home Technology AirTag support, Apple macOS update further enhances Find My function | XFastest News
Technology

AirTag support, Apple macOS update further enhances Find My function | XFastest News

by admin
AirTag support, Apple macOS update further enhances Find My function | XFastest News

In the latest version update of macOS Ventura 13.1 Beta, Apple has further enhanced the FindMy function to support finding AirTag. Previously, users could only find AirTags in the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch versions of FindMy, and Apple has now introduced this feature for Mac devices.

IT Home learned that in the previous macOS version, users could only find devices such as iPhone and AirPods through the FindMy function, but this Beta update extends the trackable devices to AirTag and other FindMy-supported item tracking devices for the first time.

To find this new option, open the FindMy app on your Mac. Then click on the “Items” tab and click on the accessory you want to find. In addition to the normal options for locating items, a new “Play Sound” option has been added to the beta. Trackable accessories such as the AirTag will play a sound after clicking, and the overall operation is the same as on the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch.

source

Further reading:

See also  Prime Early Access Day: Get a 2TB Crucial P5 Plus SSD for US$170

You may also like

Omega Speedmaster 2022 All “Speedmaster Series” Watch Buying...

“Sonic Frontier” has decided to release a free...

Steam ushers in the trend of “Battlefield 2042”...

Japan’s Q3 best-selling mobile phone ranking is still...

Metal Gear Solid: Remastered has been in development...

Go to Galilee! “Ring of Elden” PvP DLC...

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Gets the Hot Sauce Treatment...

“Who is Pavel Durov?” / 9 – that’s...

Facebook blocks Don Paolo’s online mass: “It violates...

The investigation into animal suffering in Elon Musk’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy