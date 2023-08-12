Ajax launches KeyPad TouchScreen, the smart control station for home burglar alarms

If after our test of the Ajax alarm ecosystem you were impressed by the ease of installation of the products that compose it, you might be happy to know that, in the last few hours, Ajax has released the TouchScreen KeyPada new management system for your alarms.

Ajax KeyPad TouchScreen is available today, Friday 11 August, at selected retailers, the complete list of which can be consulted on the Ajax website. The product is a real control station for all Ajax products and burglar alarms around the house, which aims to combine security and home automation in a truly environment smart for the House.

KeyPad TouchScreen is therefore equipped with a UI very similar to that of the Ajax app, so as to be easy to use and learn by those who already own the ecosystem of the Kiev company. In addition, the control station is equipped with a large 5″ IPS touch screen and security functions related to DESFire and BLE technologies (Bluetooth Low-Energy).

In particular, KeyPad TouchScreen allows you to manage security areas in a simple and immediate way: in fact, it will be possible to view several security areas with a single touch, simplifying the activation and deactivation of the burglar alarm in the various sections of the house. In addition, the device supports sound notifications for alarms and door opening, thus providing multiple instant updates on home security status.

The product is also equipped with a proximity sensor for the keyboard, which activates automatically when the palm of the hand is detected, and a control card for automatic devices, which can also be configured with special Pass cards, key rings and even smartphones for lightning-fast authentication. Finally, KeyPad Touchscreen communicates with Ajax hubs up to 1,700 meters away thanks to Jeweler and Wings wireless technologies.