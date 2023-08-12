Ajax presents FireProtect 2 and WaterStop, the smart sensors against fires and floods

After unveiling the new Ajax KeyPad TouchScreen anti-theft station, the Ukrainian-based company also presented two other products for the Italian market aimed at maximizing home security: we are talking about Ajax FireProtect 2nd Ajax WaterStoprespectively a smoke detector and a smart water cut-off valve.

Ajax FireProtect 2 is a fire detector completely wireless and smart, equipped with sensors capable of capturing not only smoke, but also heat and carbon monoxide. It is therefore a new generation of residential fire extinguishers, capable of distinguishing smoke from steam thanks to its dual spectrum sensor. What’s more, the software that controls the detector can identify false alarms, reducing their likelihood.

Ajax FireProtect 2 is available in Italy at a price of 189 Euros in the RB model (with replaceable battery with a duration of 7 years) and 209 Euros in the SB model (with a sealed battery with a duration of seven years). You can find the list of selected retailers on the Ajax website, while a short presentation video of the device has been released on YouTube.

Instead, Ajax WaterStop is a water stop valve remote controlled. The device is available in three versions, with a diameter of 1/2″ (DN 15), 3/4″ (DN 20) and 1″ (DN 25), respectively at the price of 317, 357 and 419 Euros. Also in this case, we invite you to take a look at the list of dealers on the Ajax website and the presentation of the device on YouTube.

Ajaxy WaterStop shuts off the water in 5 seconds if the LeaksProtect alarm of an Ajax security system is triggered. Furthermore, the valve is compatible with various third-party flood detectors and consists of a high-quality valve combined with a powerful electric actuator. You only need one to install, configure and use the product internet connection and the Ajax app for mobile devices: to find out more, however, we refer you to our test of the Ajax anti-theft ecosystem.