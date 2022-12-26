Home Technology “Ajie” in “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” is still alive!Players use appearance mods and Hao Maji to continue wandering in Night City | Game Corner | Digital
Technology

“Ajie” in “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” is still alive!Players use appearance mods and Hao Maji to continue wandering in Night City | Game Corner | Digital

by admin
“Ajie” in “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” is still alive!Players use appearance mods and Hao Maji to continue wandering in Night City | Game Corner | Digital

Since the CD Projekt Red sci-fi open world game “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” was officially launched at the end of 2020, players have created various modules for this game, adding various game content, such as flying vehicles , an operational MRT system, and a third-person mode, etc. Now, a player has successfully used the module to completely “change” the fate of the popular supporting character Ajie, making him seem to have successfully escaped from the Arasaka Building with the protagonist V in the prologue of the game.

Before “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” was officially launched, players could see Ajie in this kind of promotion, making players think that this mercenary from Heywood would play a very important role in the whole game. However, the final fate of this character may be a bit beyond the expectations of many players.

Photo/CDPR

No matter what birth background you choose, the player V will become a partner with Ajie at the beginning of the game, and then start working hard in the night city, until the two of them take on a task of sneaking into the Arasaka building to steal the “sacred object” There was a completely unavoidable serious mistake, which eventually led to Ajie being shot and bleeding to death, and entrusted the sacred object to V before he died.

However, a player of “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” still hopes to completely break the inevitable script arrangement, and is determined to “save Ajie”, and shared a series of screenshots in a post on the Reddit forum, Claim to other players that he accomplished the impossible task. Even though Ajie in the picture is still pressing the bullet wound in his abdomen with his hands, bleeding in embarrassment, he still seems to be able to follow V around safely.

See also  Apple TV+ is free for two months to get tips, and the free period ends on December 2 - Mr.

According to the player’s explanation, he used the game’s “Appearance Menu Mod” (Appearance Menu Mod) to save Ajie. This set of modules has become one of the core existences of the entire “Dianyu Renke 2077” module community, allowing players to improve, launch customized vehicles, turn friendly NPCs into enemies, and further develop Customize V’s home, or generate NPC partners such as Ajie like this player.

Therefore, the so-called “rescue Ajie” is actually using the modding tool to call out the character, as if he successfully escaped the inevitable death. Even so, this Reddit post still sparked discussions among many players, and received more than 5,600 likes, and even began to say in the response that this is the best ending, and the poster also began to brainstorm about Ajie and V It is the story of how to escape from the Arasaka Building successfully and walk home to rest.

Reference: Gamerant

news more-news context-box article-section”>

hololive is coming to Taiwan!It will be the first time to appear at the FF40 corporate booth of Kaikai Animation Festival or there will be a Meet fan meeting

Fancy Frontier, Taiwan’s local animation carnival, is about to celebrate its 20th anniversary. The two-day FF40 will be held from February 4 to 5, 2023. Today (23) the club numbers and venue layout plans for admission will be announced earlier today (23), and the latest show brochure also the same

The audience is the producer! “Idol Master” announced that the 20th anniversary of VTuber group vα-liv will develop MR game experience

Bandai Namco’s artist development simulation game series “Idol Master” (アイドルマスター) announced at the live studio “MIRAIKEN studio” today (26th) that a new VTuber-themed group “[email protected] vα-liv” (ヴイアラ

We contain! Steam highly praised “SCP: White Mouse” v2.0 official version released for free with multiple people playing D-class together

Developed and published by Bezbro Games, the highly acclaimed horror survival game “SCP: White Rat” (SCP: Labrat) on Steam is officially launched. Incarnate as a test subject of the Foundation and escape from containment failure. “SCP: White Rat

Taunting the card drawing system of “Original God”!Mobile game “Silly Wisher” Samsung items are all replaced with “poop” to highlight the evil taste

Since its launch on various platforms in 2020, “Yuanshin” has been a widely watched game with mixed reviews.And now there is a game called “Silly Wisher”, which not only has a strong taste of the copycat version of the original god, but also doubles the spoof of the card-drawing mechanism in the game, highlighting the card-drawing mechanism in the game.

AZKi and Calli sing! The first concert of “HoloEarth” starts at 8 o’clock and can be watched simultaneously on YT without installing it

The official is really warm!

Defend Ukraine sacrifice! The developers of the “Havoc” and “Sherlock Holmes” series were killed on Christmas as a character face model

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine did not stop with the cold winter. Frogwares, the development team of the “Sherlock Holmes” series of games, shared daily photos on Twitter on December 23, showing that the Ukrainian people are still suffering from the threat of missiles and drones, and are in dire straits. During Christmas Eve (2

common leave a message

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy