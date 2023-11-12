Alan Hartman Appointed as Head of Xbox Game Studios: What This Means for Microsoft’s Gaming Strategy

Alan Hartman Takes Over as Head of Xbox Game Studios

In a major shakeup at Microsoft’s Xbox division, Alan Hartman has been announced as the new head of Xbox Game Studios. This move is expected to bring significant changes to the company’s development strategy in the game market, with a renewed emphasis on in-house game development.

Hartman, who previously led Turn 10 Studio, the team behind the popular Forza Motorsport series, announced the news on his LinkedIn page. His appointment comes amid a series of internal personnel changes at Microsoft following the completion of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Sarah Bond, the original vice president of the Xbox business unit, has been promoted to president, while Matt Booty, the previous head of Xbox Game Studios, has been elevated to president of Xbox Game Content and Studios.

According to Phil Spencer, head of Microsoft’s Xbox business, the company now holds 13 game content assets worth more than US$1 billion. The number of Xbox Game Pass subscribers has also reached a new record, signaling continued growth in the game market. Spencer has emphasized the importance of maintaining development advantages through organizational adjustments and a more transparent and accountable structure.

With the addition of Hartman at the helm of Xbox Game Studios, Microsoft is expected to focus on leveraging its strong lineup of game content assets and subscription-based services to further solidify its position in the gaming industry. This strategic shift is poised to have wide-ranging implications for the future of gaming on the Xbox platform.