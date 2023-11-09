Alan Hartman Named Head of Xbox Game Studios

Alan Hartman Promoted to Head of Xbox Game Studios

Xbox Game Studios has announced a new leader for the family. Alan Hartman, former Forza Motorsport developer at Turn 10, has been officially promoted to head of Xbox Game Studios.

Hartman shared the news in a recent LinkedIn post, expressing his excitement at representing such a prestigious group of game creators in his new role. He brings a wealth of experience to the position, having been a principal at Turn 10 and leading developers since 2005. Most recently, he served as corporate vice president of the studio.

This promotion comes in the wake of several other changes in Xbox leadership. Sarah Bond has been named Xbox president, following Phil Spencer, who has been appointed CEO of Microsoft Gaming. These changes reflect the ongoing evolution and growth of the Xbox brand within the larger gaming industry.

Hartman’s leadership and expertise are sure to have a significant impact on the future of Xbox Game Studios and the games they produce. With a strong team in place, the Xbox family looks forward to continuing to deliver world-class gaming experiences to players around the globe.

