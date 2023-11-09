Home » Alan Hartman Named Head of Xbox Game Studios
Technology

Alan Hartman Named Head of Xbox Game Studios

by admin
Alan Hartman Named Head of Xbox Game Studios

Alan Hartman Promoted to Head of Xbox Game Studios

Xbox Game Studios has announced a new leader for the family. Alan Hartman, former Forza Motorsport developer at Turn 10, has been officially promoted to head of Xbox Game Studios.

Hartman shared the news in a recent LinkedIn post, expressing his excitement at representing such a prestigious group of game creators in his new role. He brings a wealth of experience to the position, having been a principal at Turn 10 and leading developers since 2005. Most recently, he served as corporate vice president of the studio.

This promotion comes in the wake of several other changes in Xbox leadership. Sarah Bond has been named Xbox president, following Phil Spencer, who has been appointed CEO of Microsoft Gaming. These changes reflect the ongoing evolution and growth of the Xbox brand within the larger gaming industry.

Hartman’s leadership and expertise are sure to have a significant impact on the future of Xbox Game Studios and the games they produce. With a strong team in place, the Xbox family looks forward to continuing to deliver world-class gaming experiences to players around the globe.

See also  Street Fighter 6 demo has arrived for PC and Xbox

You may also like

Russian hackers with a new approach

Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Hospitalized in Mexico City:...

Grok, orgy and cocaine: the new AI that...

Dragon Hunting Alliance: A New Level of Character...

piqd | Why social media is broken

Apple Co-founder Steve Wozniak Cancels Conference in Mexico...

This is how Grok is, the rebellious and...

Rockstar Games Announces Release of GTA 6 Trailer...

Four Karlsruhe schools are recognized as “MINT-friendly schools”.

WhatsApp Beta Introduces New Feature for Channel Content...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy