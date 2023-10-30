Home » Alan Wake 2: Creator Sam Riker Teases Exciting Upcoming Project
Alan Wake 2 Leaves Gamers Awestruck, Creator Hints at Exciting Future Projects

In a recent release that took the gaming world by storm, Alan Wake 2 has left players in awe with its sheer brilliance. The highly anticipated sequel has exceeded expectations and received rave reviews from critics and gamers alike. Gamereactor.cn provides an in-depth review of the game, highlighting its uncompromising nature and stating that it feels like Remedy, the game’s creator, has made the game of their dreams.

However, Alan Wake 2’s success doesn’t mean that the creator, Sam Riker, is ready to rest on his laurels just yet. In an interview with GQ, Riker expressed his eagerness to continue creating and accomplishing more. When asked if he would do anything else in the future, Riker responded, “Yeah. I’m still thinking I will. One day I’ll retire. It’s just… it’s all so fascinating.”

Riker further revealed that he has some exciting ideas that he has yet to implement. One such idea is a “crazy, big-budget, dark gothic fantasy” that he has yet to use for anything. Fans of Riker’s work have long been anticipating his involvement in this project, and the confirmation that it is still on his mind has only fueled their excitement.

Meanwhile, as gamers eagerly await Riker’s next venture, they can satisfy their cravings with the upcoming additions to Alan Wake 2. The game is set to receive a New Game+ mode and two rounds of DLC in 2024, promising even more thrilling gameplay and content.

It remains to be seen when Riker will embark on his new project, but the gaming community is buzzing with anticipation and hope. With the success of Alan Wake 2 and Riker’s undeniable creativity, fans are eagerly awaiting his next masterpiece.

