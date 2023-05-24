Alan Wake 2 makes stacked October even more stackable

Alan Wake 2 is without a doubt one of the biggest and most anticipated games of the year. So, when the game came out on tonight’s PlayStation Showcase, we were in awe of what we saw.

Remedy Entertainment‘s horror sequel will see the titular character once again dealing with memory loss as he becomes wrapped up in his own narrative and starts having trouble determining what’s real or not.

A PlayStation Blog post dedicated to Alan Wake 2 teased the story as follows: “A series of ritual murders threatens Bright Falls, a small-town community surrounded by the wilderness of the Pacific Northwest. Anderson, a successful FBI agent known for solving impossible cases, arrives to investigate the murder. Soon, events turn into a nightmare when she discovers the pages of a horror story start to come true around her. Somehow, these events seem to have led to the disappearance of horror author Alan Wake 13 years ago.

Mentioning that FBI agent Saga Anderson is actually the game’s second co-protagonist, Anderson illustrates Alan Wake’s escape from his torment while piecing together this very real murder at the heart of the game.

As for when Alan Wake 2 will debut, the game will be available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series consoles on October 17, 2023.