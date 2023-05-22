“Alan Wake 2” protagonist voice actor revealed that the game will be launched in October | 4Gamers

The latest work “Mind Killer 2” (Alan Wake II) developed by the Finnish game company Remedy, although not sure if it is a slip of the tongue, but the news was made public by Matthew Porretta, the voice actor of the protagonist Alan Wake.

This work is the sequel to “Mind Killer”, which has received a lot of praise, and maintains the gameplay of horror survival games. It will be revealed as early as the TGA in 2021.

Matthew Porretta made it public on his podcast, saying: “I’ve been working on Alan Wake, the game should be out in October, everything is working on it now, I was at Remedy in Finland last week The company, the people there are great.”

“Mind Killer 2” is expected to be launched on PS5, Xbox Series, and PC (Epic Games Store) in October.