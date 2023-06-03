Alan Wake 2″ reveals behind-the-scenes development film introduces the second-generation co-protagonist FBI agent Saja Anderson “Alan Wake 2

REMEDY today (3rd) released the behind-the-scenes development video of the horror action game “Alan Wake 2” (temporary translation, Alan Wake 2), introducing one of the second-generation protagonists, Saga Anderson (Saga Anderson) .

Alan Wake, the best-selling horror novelist in the “Mind Wake” generation story, came to a seemingly peaceful town in order to escape trauma and find inspiration, but was involved in a series of supernatural horror incidents. Horror plots turned into reality and hit one by one… Now the second-generation story describes a series of religious ritual murders that put everyone in Liangpu Town at risk. Saja Anderson arrives to investigate the homicide, a shrewd FBI agent with a reputation for solving big cold cases. But the case Satya Anderson is investigating gradually turns into a nightmare. She discovers that the storyline of a horror novel is actually playing out in her own life, and Alan Wake writes in order to shape the reality around him and break free. The gloomy and dark storyline, under the dark fear that can’t be shaken off, Wake tried his best to maintain his sanity and fight against the evil forces in this battle that belongs to him.

This time the game will allow players to play the roles of Alan Wake and Saja Anderson and experience their stories from different perspectives. The newly released behind-the-scenes film will introduce players to the new protagonist Saja Anderson, who is a very capable The detective, who is also a mother, and actress Melanie Liburd (Melanie Liburd), who played Saja Anderson, also shared her thoughts on playing the role in the film (note: the video can open subtitles):

【Notice! The following videos contain restricted content such as violence or horror, please do not watch if you are underage! 】

PC (Epic Games Store), PS5, Xbox Series X|S “Mind Killer 2” will be available on October 18, 2023.