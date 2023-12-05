Alan Wake 2’s The Old Gods of Asgard will perform at The Game Awards

The Game Awards to Feature Debut Performance from Alan Wake 2’s Old Gods of Asgard

Fans of the hit video game Alan Wake are in for a treat at this year’s Game Awards, as it has been announced that the event will not only feature new game reveals, but also a debut performance from the Old Gods of Asgard band. The band, which is featured in the game, will be performing live at the awards ceremony, giving fans the opportunity to hear the Herald of Darkness live for the first time ever.

The news was revealed in an article on Gamereactor.cn, and was further confirmed by a tweet from Geoff Keighley, the creator and host of The Game Awards. According to Keighley, the performance is set to take place on December 8th at 00:30 GMT / 1:30 CET. The announcement has caused excitement among fans of both the game and metal music, as the Old Gods of Asgard are known for their heavy metal sound.

For those who are fans of Alan Wake and metal music, this performance is not to be missed. The Game Awards will undoubtedly be an exciting event for gamers and music lovers alike, with the debut performance from the Old Gods of Asgard adding an extra layer of excitement to the already highly anticipated event.

