A news released by Washington Post in recent days it has highlighted that some Chinese hacker groups are conducting operations in search of vulnerabilities in the websites of the democratic and republican parties to conduct cyber influence actions aimed at conditioning American citizens in view of the elections of midterm.

The FBI has been in a state of maximum alarm and since last week, a pool of Bureau agents has been conducting a monitoring action in at least a dozen offices of interested parties that have been identified as possible targets by Chinese hackers. The National Security Agency (NSA) is also dealing with the case, which released a memo that allegedly confirmed that hackers from China were conducting vulnerability scanning activities of more than one hundred computer systems of US political parties.

According to the NSA, the group responsible for these activities, known as “Advanced Persistent Threat 1” or “Apt1”, would be attributable to the infamous Chinese military unit known as the 3rd Department or “Unit 61398”, of the 2nd Department of Staff of the Chinese Liberation Army. According to the reconstruction of the NSA, the Unit, known since 2013 thanks to an investigation conducted by Mandiant which had confirmed that the same had attacked over 141 American companies, plundering them of hundreds of terabytes of data, is conducting activities of cyber intelligence to identify the possible “targets” to which the actions of cyber influence.

On the other hand these operations of political influence, conducted by the Chinese to the detriment of the United States, can boast a historical tradition. Suffice it to mention the infiltration operation in American computer networks in 2008 to influence the political campaigns of Barack Obama and John McCain. “We are seeing a number of different actors who continue to operate in terms of influence,” NSA chief General Paul Nakasone said at a Council on Foreign Relations event last week.

John Hultquist, Mandiant’s vice president of intelligence, stressed that “political parties are excellent sources of information for developments in the political field and have long been targeted for this reason by the protagonists of cyber espionage, but since foreign electoral interference has become commonplace, the risk is no longer just a silent work of espionage. Intrusions of this type can be exploited for hack-and-leak activities, designed to manipulate the democratic process ».

