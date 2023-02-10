Listen to the audio version of the article

The Pentagon has shot down an unknown object flying into US airspace off the coast of theAlaska. US President Joe Biden, in fact, gave the order on Friday 10 February, according to White House officials.

The object shot down at 14,000 meters

The object was flying at about 40,000 feet (14 km) and posed a “reasonable threat” to the safety of civilian flights, John said. Kirby, spokesman for the White House National Security Council. Kirby described the object as being about the size of a small car. It was the second time in a week that US officials have shot down some kind of flying object over the United States.

Fighter jets shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday, Feb. 4. White House officials have drawn important differences between the two incidents, however. Kirby said it is not yet known who owns the object and did not say whether it is a balloon.

Doubts about features

Officials were unable to say whether there was any surveillance equipment on board. Furthermore, it was not yet known where it came from or what its purpose was. Kirby said the combat pilots visually examined the object and determined it was not occupied by a man.

The object fell into freezing water and officials expected to be able to recover the debris faster than last week’s huge balloon. The development comes nearly a week after the United States shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it passed through sensitive military sites across North America.