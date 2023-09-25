Albertino “IA, artists must get involved”

The ITW Closing Party is on September 29th at the OGR in Turin from 10pm. Proceeds from ticket sales (on sale hereat €10) will go to University Neonatology at the Sant’Anna Hospital in Turin.

John Lennon’s voice (but the operation is more than authorized) to complete a song never released by the Beatles, their “last piece” as Paul McCartney explained. Is called Now and then and was drafted in 1978: it will be released within the year. Or a song, invented from scratch and removed from social media after complaints from Universal, sung by the voices of Drake and The Weeknd reproduced thanks to generative artificial intelligence. Which now, as apps like HeyGen demonstrate, allows practically everything – in this case speaking foreign languages ​​in a video perfectly synchronized with the lips – with a few clicks and a few dollars. Long gone are the days of Daddy’s car, a piece created by Sony in 2017 with the Flow Machine software, which was inspired by the Beatles. The same process allowed Sir Paul to “duet” with the late Lennon on his recent tour and to remix the famous album last year Revolver thanks to the stubbornness of Giles Martin, composer and son of the Fab Four’s historic producer, George.

“We are experiencing a pioneering phase – he explains Albertino, artistic director of m2or – . You can do fun things and experiments. For example, last season we wrote and hosted a special program created with artificial intelligence and a synthetic voice, which created content based on our initial indications. It was nice. I would do it again.” Yet, the radio host recalls, that will take care of the closing party of ITWeek scheduled for 27 to 29 September at the OGR in Turin (the appointment is Friday 29th from 10pm)“We always move at the limits of legality. Apart from authorized and indeed promoted operations, such as that of the Beatles, in other cases the risk is great: taking away from those who create art and creativity the most precious things they have at their disposal. For example, my voice. What if they stole my voice too?”

And in fact, Drake and The Weeknd didn’t really like that Heart on my sleeve, just like on other occasions in which fans got to grips with AI tools.

In short, we are in different territories compared to those of Emile De La Rey, a refined New Zealand composer and sound editor, who in his work with the Beatles “managed to separate the instruments compressed into a single track of the original mono” of Revolver.

Even in artificial intelligence, in short, apps and tools for the general public are one thing, sound professionals capable of working like surgeons on materials from the past are another. And invent possible futures with a heavy artistic contribution and the help of algorithms.

“But in fact for the general public at the moment the side that emerges from these systems is the playful one, of entertainment, in which you can have another singer sing a historical piece or similar things – continues Albertino -. It is almost an evolution of the mashup and ultimately it is very connected, at least in inspiration, to what DJs have always done: they mix, they get inspired, they “steal” a sample for a set without ever perhaps releasing such an enriched song. Here the theme goes further: requires important regulation because a good game can turn into a problem for everyone who lives there and for those who hold the rights, from the authors to the publishers and the performers”.

It’s not about becoming defensive, says the director of m2o: “Those who work in art must always be ready to get back into the game, to deal with evolving technologies.” Also because ultimately, even at the base of those who provide instructions to the algorithms to train themselves or churn out this or that content, there always remains a human contribution. It’s about valuing it. And protect it. Before models like Google’s MusicLM, an AI that creates a song based on user-entered lyrics, start getting serious.