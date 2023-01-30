Albion Online announced the dedicated “Albion East” server for the Asia-Pacific region

The fantasy sandbox MMORPG: Albion Online, developed by Sandbox Interactive, announced the launch of a new server called Albion East (Oriental Albion) in the Asia-Pacific region.

In addition to providing a new starting point for the world of Albion, this new server will also provide faster network speeds and lower latency, and provide players located in East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia with the best time zones for these time zones. Time-limited game events that are simplified. Currently, the game has provided a Simplified Chinese version. With the launch of the Albion East server, a Traditional Chinese version will also be provided simultaneously.

Albion Online is completely free to play, but players can still gain full access to the closed test server due to launch in February 2023, as well as early access to the Albion East server, by purchasing the Veteran Pack.

In addition to joining the closed beta and the benefits of early login, the Veteran Pack will allow players to keep their existing character and guild names, as well as a number of valuable in-game items, including gold coins (the premium currency in the game), premium memberships (which provide many additional , and speeds up game progression) and exclusive Veterans-only nametags, portraits, and vanity items.

Brand new “Coming to Asia” trailer:

“Albion East” exclusive landing page

Features of “Albion East” (Asia-Pacific) game server:

A completely new game world, all players will start from the same starting line, and can try to claim their own part of the world of Albion.

Separated from the existing Albion West (Western Albion) server, another game world is completely independent.

Greatly optimized network connection speed and latency throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

Timings for game and server events (Territory Battles, Crystal Leagues, Faction Wars, Daily Maintenance, etc.) will be optimized for Asian timezones.

Veterans (initial sponsors) will be able to participate in a closed beta to speed up the reputation process before the server goes live, gain early access before the server goes live, and keep existing characters and guild names.

“Albion East Server” is the next step for us to open Albion Online to the world. We welcome a new generation of players from the Asia-Pacific region to join the big family of the Albion game community. For Albion who will soon see this new version We couldn’t be more excited for Bean’s world to take shape.