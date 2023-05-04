Albrecht DR56C in the test: Handy DAB+/FM tuner for retrofitting in the car

The Albrecht DR56C is a tuner for DAB+ and FM for cars, mobile homes, boats or other vehicles in which a 12-volt connection is available. The tuner can receive conventional FM stations as well as DAB+. The device is generally suitable for connection at home, since the power is supplied via a micro-USB connection. However, the tuner is primarily intended for use in the car. This is where it reveals its advantages, as traffic news can also be played on the display, for example.

Design



The rectangular tuner with rounded corners comes with a car mount with suction cup. The device itself is attached using a magnetic mount that holds well and is easy to attach. The tuner’s screen is 2.4 inches in size. The DR563C is 9 cm wide (10.5 cm with connection cable) and almost 7.5 cm high. The depth of the tuner is almost 2 cm. The size is about that of a cigarette pack. The processing makes a stable impression, the quality of the display is appropriate. Buttons and rotary wheel appear to be of sufficient quality.

Montage



The Albrecht DR56C can be positioned in different places in vehicles with its suction cup mount. The device is quite light. That’s why it holds securely with its magnetic mount. This allows settings to be made with the device in hand, for example, and then simply attached to the holder with the magnetic holder again. However, you should never do this while driving! This means that assembly is completed in just a few seconds. The connection is usually made via Bluetooth with the car radio.

The power is supplied via a micro-USB connection (unfortunately there is no connection for USB-C). The USB cable is included, as is an adapter for the 12 volt car cigarette lighter. The adapter has two USB ports (1x 1.0 A and 1x 2.1 A). Also included is a jack plug and a high-quality, long antenna cable. This allows the antenna for DAB+ to be attached to the front or rear window. The necessary fastening material is included in the scope of delivery.

Furnishings



As soon as the DR56C is supplied with power and the appropriate cable is connected to the antenna socket, setup can begin. Thanks to the magnetic holder, this can be done comfortably in the hand in the vehicle. When everything is set up, the tuner is simply attached to the holder again with a magnet. An FM transmitter and aux-out as a jack are available as audio output. The cable is included in the scope of delivery.

Operation is carried out entirely using the buttons on the tuner. Most of the settings can be controlled with the push-turn button, which is a sensible concept since many vehicles rely on similar options. The tuner cannot be controlled via the display. The operation is generally not complicated.

After starting with the on/off switch, the tuner first scans for stations and shows the number found on the display. Then the DR56C starts playing the first station. By turning the push-turn knob, the tuner changes to the next station. The device can save frequently used stations as favorites. A dedicated button is available to access Favorites. The keys are backlit by default. However, this can be changed in the settings. However, the color of the key illumination remains white.

functions



The tuner can receive classic FM stations and DAB+ via the supplied antenna. The tuner shows the station name, the quality of the reception, the set volume and the time on the color display. The Albrecht DR56C shows information that is transmitted with the stations via DAB+ on its display. This includes station logos, album images and text.

Communication with the built-in car radio takes place via an FM transmitter or an aux cable. After switching off the tuner, the monitor remains dark. The time does not have to be set manually. However, the brightness of the display cannot be adjusted. In addition to the possibility of receiving stations via DAB+ or FM, the Albrecht DR56C can also receive data via Bluetooth (version 5.0) and output it to the stereo system via the cinch cable. In particular, music from a smartphone or tablet can be played here via Bluetooth. This also works with Spotify and Co., for example. The tuner can read the ID3 information from MP3s and show it on the display. It is not possible to use USB media or an SD card to play music. The USB connection is only used to supply power to the tuner.

A hands-free system is included, which can also be controlled with its own button. However, the Albrecht DR56C does not show the phone book of the phone.

Preis



The Albrecht DR56C currently costs around 84 euros. Occasionally cheaper offers can be found.

Conclusion

