In order to take care of nostalgic gamers, Alcohol 120%, the well-known virtual disc tool software, recently launched the “old version” program in reverse, named Retro Edition and provided it for free download.

Windows 98 can actually drink alcohol

Alcohol 120% Retro Edition 1.9.5.3229 RE (32-bit) download link:

http://trial.alcohol-soft.com/en/downloadtrial.php

For the early games based on various versions of DOS and Windows operating systems, Windows 98 is the most compatible choice. Although it is not easy to find the components and assemble a computer that can execute Windows 98, players can still use emulators and virtual machines such as DOSBox Pure, PCem, and VMware to achieve the effect.

Since the author is connected to Alcohol 120% by chance, after a little chat, he decided to go back and launch the Alcohol 120% Retro Edition compatible with Windows 95/98/Me, and open it for free download.

It should be noted that this version only supports Windows 95/98/Me/XP and other operating systems, not Windows Vista and newer operating systems. On the other hand, after testing, I found that this version will cause the system to crash in the DOSBox Pure environment, but it can work normally in the PCem and VMware environments.

Another point to note is that since Alcohol 120% Retro Edition is modified with version “1.9.5.Build3229”, it cannot support some MDS format image files made by too new version of Alcohol 120%. Therefore, if you encounter incompatibility problems, it is recommended to recreate the image file with a version close to 1.9.5.

The author also talked to 120% of Alcohol developers about the problems encountered in the DOSBox Pure environment, but since many early program development tools have been lost, it is very difficult to debug the work, so this problem may take a long time to deal with, even put on hold.