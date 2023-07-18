Aldi is selling a cheap Samsung cell phone with a long battery life this week

A Samsung mobile phone is being sold at Aldi this week, which has good features and is being sold at an attractive price. Sales take place both in stores and online.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G on sale at Aldi

If you are currently looking for a new Android smartphone, then you could hit Aldi on Thursday. From July 20, 2023 you can Buy the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G from Aldi Nord and Süd in the market for 179 euros. Alternatively, you can also go to Aldi’s online shop for the same price (look at Aldi’s online shop). But you still have to pay shipping costs there.

The Aldi offer would be very good. Normally, the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G costs around 190 euros. You can get a SIM card with a 10-euro credit for free at Aldi, so you can get started right away.

If you get this Samsung phone, you should optimize it as we show you in the video:

What is the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G good for?

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G hasn’t been on the market for that long, and it’s also by the covered by a five-year update guarantee. If you get the cell phone, you can use it for many years without any problems. From a purely technical point of view, you get an entry-level smartphone with a 6.6-inch display, FHD+ resolution, an 8-core processor, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The latter can be increased using a microSD card.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G also features a 5,000 mAh battery, which according to the owners should ensure a very long service life. You can insert two SIM cards here and even connect old headphones with a 3.5 mm jack. The main camera has a resolution of 50 MP and takes solid photos for the price range.

As with all new Samsung cell phones, you have to do without a power supply unit in the scope of delivery. So you only get the cable and have to either use an existing power supply or buy one. Luckily that doesn’t cost the world at Amazon (check it out at Amazon). All in all, a solid entry-level smartphone with a 5G modem and a long battery life.

