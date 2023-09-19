Aldi is selling a Samsung cell phone with a thick battery at a reasonable price on Thursday

A Samsung cell phone is being sold at Aldi this week, which has good features and is being sold at an attractive price. Sales take place both in stores and online – but not at the same time. There is a different timing at Aldi Nord and Süd.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G on offer at Aldi

Update from September 19, 2023: As announced, sales at Aldi Süd will begin in the branches on September 21, 2023. Alternatively, you can access them in the online shop (look at Aldi’s online shop).

Original article:

If you are currently looking for a new Android smartphone, then you could from September 16th at Aldi Nord strike. You can do that on Saturday Buy Samsung Galaxy A14 5G in the market for 169 euros. Alternatively, you can also find what you’re looking for in Aldi’s online shop for the same price (look at Aldi’s online shop). But you still have to pay shipping costs there.

Interestingly, it has Aldi Süd the cell phone is not in the markets on the same day, but first from September 21st on offer. The price is still a secret, but we assume that it will also be 169 euros.

Aldi’s offer is very good. The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G normally costs around 190 euros. At Aldi you can get a SIM card with a 10 euro credit for free so you can get started straight away. Since Aldi Talk now also supports the 5G network, you can immediately exploit the full potential of the smartphone.

If you get this Samsung cell phone, then you should optimize it, as we show you in the video:

What good is the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G?

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G hasn’t been on the market for that long and is therefore also popular covered by a five-year update guarantee. If you get the cell phone, you can use it for many years without any problems. Technically speaking, you get an entry-level smartphone with a 6.6-inch display, FHD+ resolution, an 8-core processor, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The latter can be increased using a microSD card.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G also features a 5,000 mAh battery, according to the owners should ensure a very long runtime. You can insert two SIM cards here and even connect old headphones with a 3.5 mm jack socket. The main camera has a resolution of 50 MP and takes solid photos for the price range.

As with all new Samsung cell phones, you don’t have to include a power adapter in the scope of delivery. So you only get the cable and you have to either use an existing power supply or buy one. Luckily it doesn’t cost the earth on Amazon (check it out on Amazon). Overall, you get a solid entry-level smartphone with a 5G modem and a long battery life.

