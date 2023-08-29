Aldi sells a power generator with a lot of power at a bargain price on Sunday

Aldi offers many power generators of different sizes at attractive prices. This time the Scheppach SG3200x is listed as an offer that will be valid from Sunday. The price has fallen massively compared to a few months ago.

Aldi sells large power generator for 259 euros

From September 3, 2023, Aldi will be offering via its own online shop with the Scheppach SG3200x listed a powerful power generator for 259 euros (look at Aldi). The sale only takes place in the online shop and shipping costs are added. In December, Aldi offered the same model for 500 euros. The suggested retail price is 849 euros. The prices have fallen massively in the summer. If you want to protect yourself with such a device in an emergency, you can now strike all the cheaper.

Aldi undercuts all retailers in the price comparison. The The next best price is 299 euros (view at Amazon). Other dealers charge 500 euros. So you can get the power generator at a real bargain price from Aldi if you are looking for just such a model.

A solar generator is an alternative to the electricity generator:

What does the Scheppach SG3200x do?

We may call the Scheppach SG3200x a medium-sized power generator, but it has something to offer up to 2,800 watts still enough power to supply all relevant devices with energy via the two sockets. The 6 hp motor should run for up to 15 hours if you call off 2/3 of the load. The tank holds 15 liters and the consumption is just over 1 liter per hour at 66 percent power demand. So if you use less energy, such a power generator can run much longer. You can easily get through the night with one tank of fuel. A foldable handle and wheels are available for transport. Overall, the Scheppach SG3200x weighs almost 45 kg. For less than 300 euros, it is a solid device for emergencies.

