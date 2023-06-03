Aldi sells bicycle U-locks with fingerprint sensors at rock-bottom prices

Bicycle theft is unfortunately not uncommon. A reliable U-lock is essential to better protect your bikes. For this reason we would like to draw your attention to the current offer at Aldi: the Prophete bicycle U-lock with fingerprint scanner. In this article we explain why the lock is a smart solution.

Aldi: fingerprint U-lock for €62.99

The Prophete U-lock with fingerprint sensor is made of high quality material and offers a solid construction that can withstand violent attacks. The stable temple shape ensures a effective securing of your bike to fixed objects such as bike racks or railings. At Aldi you can currently get it at a bargain price of 62,99 Euro (See offer at Aldi). There is an additional shipping cost of EUR 4.95.

For whom is the purchase of the Prophete U-lock worthwhile?

The highlight of this castle is undoubtedly the integrated fingerprint recognition. Instead of carrying around a key or entering a numeric code, you can easily open the lock with your fingerprint. Time-consuming fiddling with keys or memorizing complex combinations of numbers is no longer necessary. At the same time, you can no longer forget or lose the key.

The integrated Lithium-ion battery can be easily per USB-C recharge and allow yourself up to 2,500 locking operations per charge. If the battery should run out on the way, you can also open the lock in the conventional way with one of the keys provided. The lock is compact and particularly light at 1.9 kg. It comes with a handy mount that allows for easy attachment to the bike frame. So you always have the lock at hand when you need it.

So take advantage of the great opportunity to optimally secure your bike in the future and have peace of mind when you park it. With the bicycle U-lock with fingerprint sensor from Prophete, you get reliable anti-theft protection that offers you a bit more security and comfort for your bike.

