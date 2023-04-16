Aldi sells ingenious accessories for the desk

If you work a lot at your desk, good lighting is very important. If this is not correct, you will quickly become tired. A correctly placed lamp can lighten the mood, especially on dark and gray days. Aldi will soon be selling a special light very cheaply, which Xiaomi is offering at a much higher price.

Aldi sells monitor lights for 14.99 euros

Xiaomi has launched a really ingenious product with the Mi Computer Monitor Light Bar. It is a lamp that is placed directly on the monitor and illuminates the desk, but without reflecting on the monitor. I bought the lamp for 60 euros (check it out at Xiaomi), but Aldi Süd offers it from 24. April a much cheaper alternative. The offer can already be seen in the prospectus:

Aldi Süd sells a monitor light for only 14.99 euros (Image source: Aldi-Süd prospectus)



Just like the Xiaomi model, the monitor light at Aldi can be clamped onto the monitor and illuminates the desk without dazzling. There is even an additional color with silver. Here, too, the color temperature of the lamp can be set individually. A brightness of 200 to 300 lm is achieved, which should be enough for the desk. The Power consumption is 5 wattswhich corresponds to the model of Xiaomi.

Similar models can also be found on Amazon, but they cost significantly more and don’t look as chic as those from Xiaomi or now from Aldi (look at Amazon). Here the discounter has a real insider tip in its range.

This is what you need to know about Aldi:

Aldi offer only locally in the store

The LED monitor light is sold in stores at Aldi Süd. At just under 15 euros, the offer is very good. If you were looking for something like this, you should definitely take a look at the lamp. We don’t know at the moment whether it will also be sold at Aldi Nord.

