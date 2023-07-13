Aldi Talk is changing forever

Aldi Talk is one of the most popular prepaid tariffs in Germany. If the tariff of the discounter is upgraded, then all other providers usually follow. That’s exactly what happened now. From now on there is not only more data volume and speed, but also 5G. But the story has one downside.

Aldi Talk starts in the 5G network

Aldi Talk has gained access to o2’s 5G network faster than many expected. The mobile phone provider gave the go-ahead for its prepaid tariffs some time ago, and I had already suspected at the time that Aldi Talk could follow suit in the near future. That’s exactly what happened now. Start working now Aldi Talk tariffs in the o2 5G network (watch at Aldi Talk).

In keeping with this, Aldi Talk is also improving the tariffs somewhat. You get more data volume and can then come along 50 Mbit/s in download and 25 Mbit/s in upload. This does not fully exhaust the 5G network, but you simply get more speed in general, even if you are still on the 4G network. So all users of Aldi Talk win here.

These are the new 5G tariffs from Aldi Talk. (Image source: Aldi Talk)

However, the positive development has one disadvantage. The price has increased a bit. The small S tariff with 4 GB for 7.99 euros is increasing 6 GB and 8.99 euros for four weeks. The middle M tariff with 8 GB for 12.99 euros increases to 12 GB and 14.99 euros. The largest tariff with 16 GB for 17.99 euros increases to 20 GB and 19.99 euros.

Competition will have to follow suit

Aldi Talk customers can now rejoice, because they can finally use the full potential of their smartphones. Many people already have a 5G-capable smartphone, but do not use the network at all because the tariffs have been so expensive up to now. The competition from Lidl and other prepaid providers is now facing a difficult time. Because the 5G accesses have not yet been released there. Aldi Talk has achieved a really strong coup here. In any case, the competition will have to follow suit. The question will be how long that will take.

