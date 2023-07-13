Alé Cycling, Silver Cooling jersey and GT 2.0 shorts

Technical analysis and seasonal test for this summer kit belonging to the R-EV1 line by Alé Cycling. Technological contents, comfort and elegance intertwine to give rise to top-level performance, able to satisfy the needs of professionals and advanced amateurs.

The Alé Cycling R-EV1 Silver Cooling jersey, with its fabric enriched – in the true sense of the word – with a silver yarn, provides the cyclist with a technological solution that favors overall performance and increases the level of comfort.

The beneficial properties of silver on the human body are well known. In ancient times it was used as a disinfectant due to its ability to break down the bacterial load, today it is used as a yarn to create well-being, a condition which, for the cyclist, means comfort and energy savings.

Silver, in addition to its antibacterial properties, is hypoallergenic, eliminates bad smells, promotes relaxation of the muscles for the benefit of blood circulation, is breathable as it is capable of optimizing the process of passage of steam and air, causing freshness and well-being on the skin and reflects the sun’s rays, thus removing light and above all heat from the fabric.

With all these positive features we couldn’t wait to put the Alé Cycling R-EV1 Silver Cooling jersey to the test. In combination, the Veronese company recommended the R-EV1 GT 2.0 shorts, the ideal prototype of racing bike shorts; a real classic with supertested technical solutions. A kit suitable for competitions, long distances but also for everyday outings.

Our test began in July and August 2022 on the routes of the World Tour races taking place in the hilly Brianza and Bergamo Pre-Alps, to which we added some climbs in the Versilia hinterland, including the final stretch of the Florence-Viareggio. Trials characterized by long transfers and climbs in the sun, with fast descents often in the shade. The temperatures measured by our weather apps ranged from +22°C to +40°C. Testing continued in fall 2022 and resumed this spring. In addition to the performance, we have verified the consistency of performance over the long term and resistance to repeated washing, both tests successfully passed. After a year of use, the garments are in conditions similar to new.

Maglia R-EV1 Silver Cooling

It is a shirt made partially with silver yarns. The main body is made of 93% Polyester, 5% Other Fibers, and 2% Elastane fabric. Sleeves, sides, collar and back pockets are in fabric with 85% polyester and 15% Elastane.

The silver yarn is a precious ally for the well-being of the body thanks to its antistatic and anti-odour properties and for its almost complete elimination of the bacterial load. Its excellent thermal conduction helps dissipate excess heat and maintain a constant temperature. The characteristics of the metal are permanent and therefore resistant to washing, even if the metal, in the case of the Silver Cooling sweater, is a very thin thread embedded in the fabric.

The fit is “Racing Fit”, i.e. designed to be snug, favoring aerodynamic performance with a minimum of comfort. The stability on the bust is guaranteed by the silicone insert around the waist. The sleeves are raw cut with the folded and heat-sealed edge.

The collar is set low and tapers towards the throat. Inside it is equipped with a webbing that reduces rubbing with the skin of the neck. The long concealed zip, with “self-lock” puller, is equipped with internal protections at both ends, to prevent rubbing with the skin in the upper part and with the shorts in the lower part. The three rear pockets have the reflective Alé logo in the centre.

For this jersey Alé Cycling indicates a range of temperatures of use between +18°C and +30°C, declaring a weight of 105 grams. On the editorial scales, the size M tested weighed 99 grams.

The R-EV1 Silver Cooling jersey is available in 7 colors and 9 sizes (from XXS to 4XL). The list price is 134.95 euros.

Ranking

Each product submitted to our test receives a judgment on the various objectively determinable functional aspects. Aesthetics and price are not considered, as they are considered parameters resulting from strictly subjective evaluations.

This is our scale of values.

Identikit

In alphabetical order the main features, with our assessment resulting from the test.

• Accessibility and pocket dimensions

• Morphological adaptability

• Comfort

• Fabric elasticity and softness

• Finishes

• Zipper functionality

• Resistance to washing cycles

• Resistance to UV sun rays

• Breathability

• Ventilation

• Fit

It is a “racing” jersey, designed to accompany the cyclist in moments of maximum intensity in which, however, it must also remain comfortable. The cut is close-fitting and enveloping, the fabric always remains flat without creases. The size correspondence is perfect for a snug fit leaving a little margin at the bottom of the shirt so as not to tighten too much. Our tester’s measurements were halfway between two sizes, for our test we preferred the smaller one to guarantee the best aero effect of the fabric. The adaptability of the size to the body was optimal.

The fabric hugs the bust without creating creases. The zipper, in the saddle position, always remains well extended and here too no creases are formed. The sleeves reach almost to the elbow, the elasticity of the fabric holds them perfectly in place with any movement. They can be easily tucked over the biceps to aid in tanning or additional ventilation while keeping a good portion of the reflective strips visible.

The back pockets are positioned correctly and are easy to reach, the dimensions are also suitable for holding a smartphone with a large screen. The load capacity is good even if slightly limited by the lack of elasticity of the perforated fabric. Phone, bars and gels can be quickly slipped in and out of the pockets, while two hands are needed to put away the gilet at the end of the descent. The collar is minimal in size and on the neck it is practically not felt.

The aerodynamic characteristics are good, at speed the air flows easily on the outer surface of the jersey without creating resistance. In sections against the wind or with a side wind, this feeling is accentuated, a sign of the good performance of the jersey.

The ability of the fabric to dissipate sweat produced by exertion is excellent, the perforated weave allows air to pass through and helps to lower body temperature. The humidity produced by the effort is transported outside, where it evaporates quickly, leaving the inside quite dry. On climbs, the silver yarn, thanks to its excellent thermal conduction, while dissipating heat produces a slight cool sensation on the skin which increases comfort in moments of maximum intensity. When going downhill, where the need to dissipate heat is minimal, it conforms to the temperature of the torso, eliminating the sensation of a wet and cold jersey against the skin.

The “Silver Cooling” effect is best appreciated on the hottest days, wearing the shirt without an underlayer. In these conditions it gives its best. With mild temperatures and underwear, the versatility of a jersey designed for temperatures between +18°C and +30°C remains. The performance remains the same, but you don’t feel the pleasant sensations on the skin which are the “plus” of this shirt.

Pantaloncini R-EV1 GT 2.0

The R-EV1 GT 2.0 shorts are made with the best fabrics according to the area of ​​application: the main part that includes the leggings and the back insert are in polyamide (78%) and Elastane (22%). For the back, a fabric composed of polyester (77%) and Elastane (23%) was chosen. The particular leg bottom is made with a polyamide (78%) and Elastane (22%) base with an external coating in polyurethane (50%) and glass (50%) and an internal silicone coating (100%). The suspenders are 80% polyamide and 20% elastane.

The seams, reduced to a minimum, however have an internal thickness that does not cause discomfort or chafing, thus ensuring a high level of comfort.

The braces on the bust are separate, while on the back they are joined by an elastic band. While minimal, the design produces good tension with superior comfort and softness, leaving a large portion uncovered to aid perspiration dissipation.

The “8h” pad, designed for long distances, combines great wearability with excellent protection of the support areas and a central outlet to reduce pressure on the prostate and promote blood circulation. During use it compresses at the contact points but remains soft enough to be comfortable even with journeys of more than five to six hours.

Passive safety is guaranteed by the large and clearly visible reflective Alé logo in the rear area.

Thanks to their UV protection, these bibshorts are recommended for temperatures between +18°C +30°C. The declared weight is 175 grams, on the editorial scales the size M that we received in the test scored 161 grams.

The R-EV1 GT 2.0 shorts are available in three colors (black, gray and blue) and 10 sizes (from XXS to 5XL). The list price is 146.95 euros.

Identikit

In alphabetical order the main features, with our assessment resulting from the test.

• Morphological adaptability

• Comfort

• Fabric elasticity and softness

• Finishes

• Quality of the pad

• Resistance to washing cycles

• Rub resistance

• Breathability

• Ventilation

• Fit

Once worn, the R-EV1 GT 2.0 shorts are the typical racing garment, the one we know well, which makes us feel at home and which helps us to express our best performance. They are comfortable and stable, thanks to the toughness due to the calendering process to which they are subjected. The fit is impeccable in all phases of the ride. A true timeless and super reliable classic.

To put on the GT 2.0 shorts quickly, we recommend turning the silicone band at the bottom of the leg outwards, the grip it produces on the skin is really firm even if, once in position, it tends to disappear to leave only a great stability of the garment. The conformity of the sizes turned out to be exact. The caseback is the excellent “8h”, synonymous with quality, in line with the level of the product.

The length of the leg is not excessive to maximize the aerodynamic effect while keeping the fabric always flat. On our tester, the M size being tested reaches above the knee, for those who are attentive to a tan, it is still possible to raise the leg bottoms up to mid-thigh without problems, tensions or chafing.

Once in the saddle, the R-EV1 GT 2.0 shorts follow the pedaling movement with a certain consistency of the fabric that exerts minimal compression on the muscles, the sensation is still pleasant. The fabric has no creases which could cause chafing. After a few hours on the bike, we arrived more than 5 times, the comfort of the GT 2.0 shorts is unchanged and always excellent.

The dissipation of body moisture is very good. Under stress, the external surface, in contact with the hand, is often wet while the internal surface (skin side) remains practically dry. The fabric is able to quickly transport sweat away from the skin. A brief stop is then enough for the humidity to evaporate. Downhill, including those in the shade, cool even in summer, you don’t feel the cold sensation on your skin. Despite copious sweats we did not find white halos due to the loss of mineral salts.

The reflective logo stands out, a little direct sun is enough to be clearly visible from following vehicles. We would have preferred a logo on the left leg too, so as to be better visible on the side where we are overtaken, but it is a detail.

– Alé Cycling website

Article and photos by Sergio Doria

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

