Aleph Farms submits application for approval in Switzerland

Meat and fish products produced in the laboratory are gaining more and more legal ground. For example, this month the Netherlands allowed the tasting of meat and seafood products cultured from animal cells (we reported). Now, Israeli startup Aleph Farms, which focuses on lab meat, has submitted an application to Swiss regulators for approval of cultured meat. According to the company, this is the first application for approval for cultured meat in Europe.

Contradictory signals in the EU

“Only a few weeks after the approval of cultured meat in the USA, a first approval application has been submitted in a European country. This gives Switzerland the chance to become a pioneer for cultivated meat in Europe and to pave the way for other countries. Once the product has gone through safety testing and been approved by the authorities, the Swiss can eat beef that has been produced with significantly fewer greenhouse gas emissions and no impact on the environment,” says Ivo Rzegotta, Senior Policy Manager at the Good Food Institute Europe.

However, Rzegotta notes that the first registration application for cultured meat in Europe was not made in Brussels but in Switzerland. “Currently, governments in the EU are sending conflicting signals: while the Netherlands is actively promoting the sector, Germany remains comparatively passive and Italy is even trying to ban cultured meat. To ensure that Europe does not fall further behind, a coherent strategy is now needed in the EU and significantly more political support for the development of this sector,” says the expert.

Strict approval process in Switzerland

Similar to the approval process in the EU, the novel food process in Switzerland includes an evidence-based process that ensures the food is safe for human consumption. In order to sell cultured meat in Switzerland, companies like Aleph Farms must apply to the Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSVO) for approval and submit a safety dossier.

The process includes a safety assessment and extensive toxicological studies to demonstrate the safety of the food. The process is expected to take at least twelve months. Aleph Farms in Switzerland’s filing for approval comes just weeks after two companies in the US received approval for cultured chicken. Cultured meat has been legal for sale in Singapore since December 2020.

Laboratory meat is not yet fully sustainable

According to Aleph Farms, studies have shown that cultured meat produces up to 92 percent fewer greenhouse gas emissions, produces up to 94 percent less air pollution and takes up up to 90 percent less land than farmed beef. However, there are also studies showing that laboratory meat still has many problems when it comes to sustainability. This year, a team led by Derrick Risner and Edward Spang from the University of California in Davis calculated the energy requirements of all production steps for laboratory meat. According to their results, lab-grown beef could emit 4 to 25 times more CO2 equivalents per kilogram of meat than animal-reared products (we reported).