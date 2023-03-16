With the entry into D-Link, a company specialized in network and connectivity technologies, Alessandro Riganti is committed to accelerating business growth in Italy, with particular attention to the range of offers aimed at businesses

Officialized in January 2023, the appointment of Alessandro Riganti a Country Manager is aimed at expanding the presence in Italy of D-Link, a global player in network and connectivity technologies, and to proactively contribute to the consolidation of its competitive position on the market, with particular attention to the range of offers aimed at businesses. Riganti has already been working for a few months to outline the new commercial and marketing strategies of the company and make operations more effective in the Bel Paese.

Who is Alessandro Riganti

Riganti boasts over 20 years of experience in the development of new businesses at an international level with particular attention to companies active in the Hi-Tech and Telco sectors. After obtaining the Master in Business Management and Leadership (24OREBusiness School), from 2001 to 2010 he worked in Pirelli Cavi e Sistemi on the APAC, Russia and CIS markets and subsequently in Pirelli Broadband Solutions. Since 2010 he held the role of Key Account Manager Eastern Europe, ME and Italy for the Advance Digital Broadcast (ADB) group, where he had the opportunity to collaborate with D-Link for the realization of joint projects.

Find out how to develop your business thanks to Unified Communications Human Resources/Organization business grazie alle Unified Communications”>

D-Link focuses on Italy: roadshows, sector fairs and green offices are planned

Riganti’s journey in D-Link has just begun but a series of activities have already been planned to ensure a greater presence of the team in the area, such as participation in the fair DIDACTA-SmartBuiding EDU of March ea Smart Building Expo of November.

Then a D-Link roadshow in 4 Italian cities, to meet closely the channel Partners present in the area. In the pipeline there are also the review of the Partner Program dedicated precisely to VIP+ channel partners, the “Reward yourself with D-Link” loyalty program also dedicated to the channel and the transfer of the Italian headquarters to more sustainable offices and enabling a new and better work-life balance for the entire team.

Riganti, D-Link: the challenge and resolutions for 2023

“Taking on the responsibility of Country Manager in D-Link for Italy is a confirmation of the passion and great commitment I have made in the past years by pushing the brand’s products and services but operating from the outside” – he commented Alexander Riganti – “It is at the same time also a challenge to raise the brand to an even more prominent level on the Italian market, attacking new market segments and consolidating already loyal areas. 2023 promises to be a complex year for the entire consumer electronics sector, we will face it by focusing on the concept of profitability and starting from ours peoplefrom the professionalism of the Italian team with the aim of putting customers and our core business back at the center, reducing the distances that the pandemic period has left us a legacy.”